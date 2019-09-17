PAWTUCKET — Duane Langley is stone-cold powerful in his portrayal of arrogant playwright Jason Carmichael in the Community Players 99th season opener, Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy.”
As the play opens, it’s Jason’s wedding day. He’s arguing with Blanche, his agent, who won’t answer the ringing phone for him. Jason displays his self-centered hot temper as he takes the phone call from a former partner.
Janette Gregorian plays Blanche, a stabilizing force in Jason’s professional life. She’s a wise-cracking New York agent with a quip for every occasion. Gregorian’s comic timing is right on, her costumes are stunning, and her hair is, shall we say, versatile.
Surprise! In pops Phoebe Craddock, an aspiring playwright who’s left her English teaching career in Vermont to worship Carmichael’s reputation as a successful author. Bad timing? Yes, because Jason was expecting the masseuse.
At this point, Langley tears up the stage with a very funny meltdown that you’ll just have to see to believe. It’s not the only meltdown of the evening, either. Langley’s absolutely at his best channeling the humiliated Jason.
Kelly Barry of North Attleboro plays Phoebe as a little short on self-confidence and romantic experience. Barry’s deadpan delivery and awkward lines show that something is definitely missing here. The plot takes a twist, and despite Phoebe’s reluctance, somehow, she agrees to be Jason’s new writing partner and the co-dependency begins.
All on his wedding day? Yes, the wedding is still on and Allison the bride-to-be barges in just to make sure. Kiki Maples plays Allison as simply a peripheral cardboard character throughout. However, hang on to your hat in Act 3 when Maples puts on a wig and emerges from the back room as the sixth character, couch-hopping actress Kate Mallory.
And who’s the fifth character? It’s Leo Janowitz with a nose for news, arriving at another inopportune moment to interview Jason for an article he’s writing. Really, it’s just an excuse to see Phoebe again.
Tom Lavalle gives it his best shot as the shrewd but sincere Janowitz. Surprise! (again). He asks Phoebe to marry him. Complications ensue. Finally, Lavalle comes into his own with an outstanding monologue in Act 3.
Overall, it’s Langley’s stage presence and physicality that pull this otherwise slow and convoluted plot along at a breakneck pace in his scene-stealing moments. He meets the other characters more than halfway and carries this production to a nearly happy ending.
“Romantic Comedy” premiered on Broadway in 1979, with Anthony Perkins as playwright Carmichael and Mia Farrow as Phoebe. The 1983 film adaptation starred Dudley Moore and Mary Steenburgen.
The play is presented as part of the September Pawtucket Arts Festival, now in its 21st year.
