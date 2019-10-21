ATTLEBORO — The annual Jewelry City Steampunk Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at seven venues in downtown Attleboro.
The festival is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by the Attleboro Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
There will be something for everyone, including talks, panels, music, food and activities for kids.
Representatives from many groups are coming, including The Citizens of Antiford, Watch City Steampunk Festival, Splendid Teapot Racing, Oddball Newt, Silk City Steampunk, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue, Tiny Box Theater, Karnevil, and more.
The Ezekiel Bates Lodge at 71 North Main St. will be the hub of the festival and have a welcome table.
The lodge will have a Live Adventure Game and a photo booth.
Vendors will be outside and inside. Food trucks will include The Fork and Bib and Ymani’s Soul Food.
Other venues are the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum at 42 Union St., Centenary United Methodist Church at 39 North Main St., East Attleborough Academy at 28 Sanford St., Park Street Ale House at 55 Park St., Balfour Riverwalk Park, 74 North Main St., and the Attleboro Public Library at 74 North Main St.
This year, the festival has teamed up with Attleboro Jewelers to sponsor a trolley that will bring festival attendees, and those looking for a short tour of downtown Attleboro, to each side of the festival.
The two stops will be in front of the library and the Industrial Museum.
The trolley is complimentary and will be running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Jewelry City After Hours Bash will be held in the Bates Lodge after the festival, from 7 to 10 p.m. This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $25 per person. Music will be by Victor and Bully.
For a complete schedule of events go to www.jewelrycitysteampunk.com.
For more information email Jewelrycitysteampunkfestival@gmail.com.
The festival’s Facebook site is @jewelrycitysteampunk.
