NORFOLK — The Stony Brook Camera Club will present a virtual program on “Deep Sky Astrophotography” with Nico Carver at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
With modern DSLR and mirrorless cameras, deep sky astrophotography is now possible for any interested amateur photographer with access to a dark sky. This talk will introduce some of the key concepts and techniques to get started with photography gear you probably already own.
Carver will show some examples of popular beginner targets like the Orion Nebula, Lagoon Nebula (and Milky Way), the Pleiades Star Cluster, and Andromeda Galaxy. Some more advanced techniques like image stacking and image calibration will also be introduced.
Carver works at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and has a YouTube channel that aims to help beginners get started with astrophotography.
Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link and to receive one month of free membership to the club.
