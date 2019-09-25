NORFOLK — Mass Audubon’s Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St., will hold its annual Fall Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The fair will feature the 6th annual Wood Duck Derby, in partnership with the Norfolk Community League. The race of rubber ducks down Stony Brook will take place at 2 p.m. and serve as a finale to the day’s festivities.
With more sponsors, there will be a grand prize of $750, a kayak from Pass Pro valued at over $600, and a camping package donated by L.L. Bean that’s valued at more than $500. Check out www.massaudubon.org/stonybrook for more details.
There will also be pumpkin painting and outdoor games, animal demonstrations including alpacas and raptors, and homemade items for sale via local crafters.
Food will be provided by members of the Norfolk Lyons Club, who will prepare their backyard cookout fare, including local roasted corn on the cob.
Tickets are $4 adults, $3 children (maximum family charge $14). To avoid waiting in line at the entrance gates, registration is available online. Proceeds go to Stony Brook’s school, community and camp programs, and conservation efforts.
