Stony Brook to focus on time-lapse photography
NORFOLK -- The Stony Brook Camera Club will present, via Zoom, "Essentials of Time-Lapse Photography" with Silvana Della Camera at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
A software engineer by trade, Camera will demonstrate how anyone could do time-lapse photography with gear they already own.
Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link and receive one month of free membership to the club.
Attleboro Public Library putting on Fortnite tournament
ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library's Children's Department is putting on a "One Up Fortnite Tournament" from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
See how you measure up against other local battle royale competitors in the Private Custom Matchmaking Tournament. You can play from home on your own Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch or PC.
The event will be live streamed at Twitch.tv/one_up_games. Registration is required for the free program. Go to https://attleborolibrary.org and hit the “Calendar of Events” link, or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
‘School Talk’ lists shows for November
“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed this schedule for November:
Nov. 1: YOUTH SUICIDE with Darcy Lee, director, The Samaritans of Fall River, New Bedford
Nov. 8: TEACHING NON-VIOLENCE with Abraham Henderson, director, AmeriCorps and A.J. Benton, Institute for Study & Practice of Nonviolence, Providence
Nov. 15: TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION with Tom Thibodeau, assistant provost, New England Institute of Technology
Nov. 22: OVERCOMING STRESS IN SCHOOLS with Dr. Robert Brooks, psychologist, author, former director of psychology at McLean Hospital
Nov. 29: CULTURAL HISTORY AND EDUCATION with Peter Stearn, provost, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
