Monet Felix

Monet Félix is pictured with a display of her prize-winning allergy-free cupcakes at the Acton Children’s Business Fair. (Submitted)

Inspired by her brother’s gluten and dairy intolerance, a local teen was recently recognized for her idea to start an allergy-free cupcake business.

Monet Félix, 13, of Foxboro, won a trophy in the Acton Children’s Business Fair on Oct. 23 for the presentation with the highest potential, after showing her business, Sugar and Spice, at the fair.

