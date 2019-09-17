FOXBORO — Taylor Swift will be returning to Gillette Stadium for two shows next summer.
The pop music star on Tuesday announced U.S. and international concert dates and festivals for 2020, which include Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East, her only U.S. concert dates of the year.
Opening acts will be announced later.
Lover Fest East will include stops at Gillette on July 31 and Aug. 1. They will be Swift’s 11th and 12th shows at the stadium.
Presale access began Tuesday for existing Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 14. Registration for new Verified Fans opens Thursday.
