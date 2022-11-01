FOXBORO — Mega popstar Taylor Swift will be playing at Gillette Stadium during her new tour next year.
Swift posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that she will perform Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, during the first leg of “The Eras Tour.”
The announcement comes a day after the pop star became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”
The 13-track album was released last month, which has one of the biggest launches in nearly seven years.
The show’s openers are Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.
Swift was supposed to play at Gillette in 2020 but the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time she has played the stadium since 2018.
“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”
The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.
Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.
Go to taylorswift.com or gillettestadium.com for ticket information.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
