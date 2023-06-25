UNCASVILLE, Conn. — They were a big part of the New Wave music from Great Britain that filled the American airwaves during the 1980s.
Tears for Fears, the British pop duo out of Bath, England, that brought us such No. 1 hits as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout,” packed the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night.
Opening with “No Small Thing,” co-singer/guitarist Roland Orzabal, 61, was on acoustic guitar before switching to electric for “The Tipping Point,” the title track off last year’s album — the group’s first in 17 years. That is also the name of the tour.
The other half of the duo, bass guitarist and co-singer Curt Smith, sang lead on “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
Band members and the crowd then sang “Happy Birthday” to Smith, who turned 62 Saturday.
“Secret World” and “Sewing the Seeds of Love,” a No. 2 song from 1989, preceded a few songs off the new album.
They included “Long, Long, Long, Time,” “My Demons,” and “Rivers of Mercy.”
Orzabal, who explained that previous song is about forgiveness and redemption, comes across as poetic and theatrical.
Smith again was on lead vocals for the snappy “Mad World” from 1983.
Backup singer Lauren Evans showed her powerful voice on “Suffer the Children” and “Woman in Chains,” on which Phil Collins played drums in the 1989 studio version of the song.
“Bad Man’s Song” has a lot of energy, with catchy drum and keyboard intros.
Keyboards, especially the synthesizer, have always been a key part of the group’s sound.
“Pale Shelter” was rocking, and the sweet “Head Over Heels,” which placed third on the charts, ended the main song set.
The encore featured “End of Night,” the splendid “Change” from 1983 that has an electronic vibe and which Smith sang lead on, and “Shout.”
The latter is off “Songs from the Big Chair,” the group’s second and signature chart-topping album from 1985 that also has “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Head Over Heels.” It’s one of the classic albums from that decade.
Smith left the group in 1992 before rejoining in 2000.
Cold War Kids, an Indie rock group from California, opened the show. The band that includes two guitarists, a vocalist, drummer and keyboardist, were ear-catching. “First” was ironically their last song.