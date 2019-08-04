UNCASVILLE, Conn. — It was a 1980’s flashback at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night as Billy Idol and Bryan Adams split the bill.
Adams, 59, was the headliner, and although he has a new album out — his 14th — the song set was composed mostly of older, popular tunes. And it’s quite a catalog of songs the gifted songwriter has.
The Canadian singer/guitarist opened with two hits off his 1984 chart-topping album “Reckless,” with “Somebody” and high energy “Kids Wanna Rock.”
“Can’t Stop This Thing We Started” placed No. 2 on the charts in 1991, and the tempo kicked up several notches for the fast-paced “Run to You.”
Many in the audience turned on their cell phone lights for “Shine a Light,” the title track from the new album which also features work with Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran.
The crowd sang the beginning romantic lyrics of the No. 1 “Heaven,” which was Adam’s first hit ballad and featured video of an astronaut.
Adams was on electric guitar for “It’s Only Love,” which was a duet with Tina Turner.
The rocker “Summer of ‘69,” another ballad, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” that hit No. 1 in 1991, and “Cuts Like a Knife” from 1983 helped end the set.
For the encore, it was “One Night Love Affair,” early gem “Straight from the Heart” that Adams also played harmonica on, and another top-of-the-chart song, “All for Love.” Adams was on acoustic guitar and alone on stage for part of the encore.
The stage was simple, with just the microphone stands, drum set and keyboard/piano.
Idol’s stage setup was much more elaborate, with more equipment and was more of a light show.
However, like Adams, the British musician also didn’t stray from his most well-known numbers.
Opening the electrifying show with the bouncy “Dancing With Myself,” Idol, 63, dove into “Flesh For Fantasy” that has catchy notes. The latter is off Idol’s breakthrough 1983 second album, “Rebel Yell.”
Idol was on guitar and lined up along the front of the stage with three other guitarists for his cover of The Doors’ “L.A. Woman.” He was in the film “The Doors.”
Idol’s longtime guitarist and co-songwriter Steve Stevens, who is from New York City and is one of the top guitarists in the business, stood out as usual.
A song from a few years back, “Ghost In My Guitar,” was a tribute to Idol’s late father.
Stevens was on a large white guitar for the melodic beauty “Eyes Without a Face,” a Top 5 from 1984.
A few songs from Generation X, Idol’s late 70’s punk rock group, included “Ready Steady Go” and “Your Generation,” the group’s first single. Generation X inspired the name for those born from 1965 to 1979.
Idol threw Frisbees into the crowd before the snappy “Blue Highway.”
The rousing and synthesizer heavy “Rebel Yell” closed the main set. The encore was the popular “White Wedding” off Idol’s debut album in 1982.
Idol was quite animated throughout his concert, with his trademark fist pumping. Keyboardist Paul Trudeau is from Boston.
Idol played a key role merging punk/new wave with pop and rock, bringing that music to the mainstream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.