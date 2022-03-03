FOXBORO — The Weeknd will play Gillette Stadium July 21 in the initial leg of his first world tour.
Tickets for the “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour go on sale March 10 at The Weeknd.com/tour.
The tour kicks off in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on July 8. It will also feature rapper Doja Cat.
Fans who had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America that was canceled due to the pandemic will have access to a special pre-sale starting March 4. They will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.
The United Nations World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, has partnered with its Goodwill Ambassador, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, to which he is contributing $1 from each ticket sold in North America.
The Weeknd will also donate $500,000 to the fund and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA.
This 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his mammoth album “After Hours.”
Its hit single, “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.” The Weeknd also recently released the album “Dawn FM.”