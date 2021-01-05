NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club will presents (via Zoom) Tony Sweet's "Photograph where you Live: Finding inspiration at home" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The presentation illustrates images made within 30 minutes of Sweet's house over a decade, illustrating that great light and subject material is everywhere.
He will discuss shooting strategies and local photo ops that are everywhere but we take for granted. He will also discuss each image in terms of composition and visual impact.
Sweet's photography is published worldwide in every medium and is represented by Getty Images. He has authored eight books and contributed to many others, co-produced an educational DVD series, and teaches throughout the US, Canada, Iceland and Cuba.
His work can be found at http://tonysweet.com. For more information, visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage. Sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link and to receive one month of free membership to the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.