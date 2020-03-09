WRENTHAM — Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will be performing Friday, night, March 2, at OCC Coffeehouse in the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham center.
Paxton is a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winning folk artist while The Don Juans — Don Henry and Jon Vezner — are Grammy-winning singer/songwriters.
Collectively, their songs have been covered by Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Janis Ian, Kathy Mattea, John Denver, Faith Hill, B.J. Thomas, Blake Shelton, Peter, Paul & Mary and Bob Dylan, among others.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org.
The event will be in the Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church. Parking is available behind the church and in the lot across the street.
