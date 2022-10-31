Tyson is a male Am Staff mix, about 2 years old. Tyson is a bundle of love and energy. We recommend no toddlers. Tyson may be happiest as the only pet in the home, as he does get a little nervous around some dogs, and may be most comfortable as your “one and only.” He would be best suited for someone/a family who will give him lots of love, attention, walks and play time. We are feeding him lamb and rice to help his skin and coat improve. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com