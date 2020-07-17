PLAINVILLE -- Renowned children's author Jeff Kinney, owner of An Unlikely Story bookstore, will a virtual discussion with fellow bookstore owners and authors Ann Patchett and Peter H. Reynolds at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
The event -- dubbed "Bookshop Authors Unite!" -- will explore what led each of the authors to take a leap of faith and invest in their own bookstores. Viewers can also learn about how the stores have changed their lives and work, and how the challenges of the past few months have affected them and their businesses.
To sign up for the free event, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/event/bookshop-authors-unite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.