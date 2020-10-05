ATTLEBORO — The parallels between the Greek hero Odysseus and Circe, the heroine of the novel by the same name that is the city’s NEA Big Read selection this year, will be discussed in a virtual Zoom lecture by Bristol Community College Professor Michael S. Geary at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Geary is an associate professor of English and the coordinator of the Writing Center at BCC.
The presentation will focus on how Homer, Sophocles, Virgil, Dante — and “Circe” author Madeline Miller — depicted the classical character.
Also explored will be the relevance of Odysseus in today’s society.
Visit the program website at attleboros1abc.org for Zoom connection details.
Meanwhile, Miller will discuss the themes of her book and talk about what inspired her to write it in a virtual conversation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event is being hosted online by An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café in Plainville.
The virtual discussion will include questions and comments by Kevin Kalish, associate professor of English at Bridgewater State University, who teaches classes on classical tradition.
Miller’s appearance is the latest in a series of “visits” to Attleboro by authors of NEA Big Read book selections.
“They have always proved interesting, informative and fun,” Big Read co-chair Christine Johnson, director of the Attleboro Public Library, said.
Register for this free event at https://www.anunlikelystory.com/event/madeline-miller-dr-kevin-kalish .
