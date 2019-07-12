ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., will present its annual “8 Visions” show Tuesday, Aug. 6, to Friday, Sept. 6, featuring the work of eight juried member artists.
The review process for this year’s show began during the museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December of 2018. Over 60 artists applied to be considered for the exhibition.
Members’ Exhibition juror Christine O’Donnell, owner and gallery manager of Beacon Gallery in Boston, reviewed the work narrowed the field to 20. Two new jurors, Kathleen Knight, founder and owner of The Gallery at Four India Street of Nantucket, and Todd Bartel, founder and gallery director at The Thompson Gallery of The Cambridge School of Weston, then combed through the 20 portfolios.
The work of the final eight will be shown in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery.
“The 2019 Attleboro Arts Museum’s ‘8 Visions’ artists are all trailblazers,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator. “Many break from the norm to distinctly interpret a personal journey, an unexpected scene with fleeting light, a remote location that is rarely documented, or try their hand at a new art-making technique.”
Exhibiting artists include Lissa Banks of Norfolk, Robin Beckwith of Warwick, Carla Carey of Sharon, Ashby Carlisle of New London, Conn., William Gibson of Berkley, Catherine Meeks of Acton, Paul M. Murray of Jamestown, and Ashley Pelletier of Cumberland.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the museum will host an “8 Visions” gallery talk from 6:30-8 p.m., where each exhibiting artist will speak.
An opening reception will be held from 8 to 9, with live music from pianist Mark Taber. The night is free and open to all. Reservations are requested, but not required, by Aug. 3. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.
Museum gallery hours (through Aug. 30) are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Starting Sept. 3, they’re 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.