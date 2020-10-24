Voting for Irene: Line of North Attleboro women uphold the legacy of their aunt, born the year women got the right to vote

In November of 2016, Irene Vandal voted from a hospital bed.
At 96, there were few, if any, elections in which the Plainville woman didn’t exercise her right to vote. And despite her old age and a short illness that left her hospital-bound, that election was one she didn’t want to miss. She called upon her niece Donna Dunn to bring her an absentee ballot.
“She said, ‘I can’t believe it. In my lifetime, there’s a viable female candidate for president of the United States. In my lifetime, that’s happening,’” Donna said.
Back home an “I’m With Her” sticker proudly hung on the front door of her mobile home. Irene circled her choice accordingly: Hillary Clinton.
And although Clinton would go on to lose the election, it was a long time coming for Irene.
When she was born in June 1920, women weren’t even allowed to vote let alone run for political office.
In February, Irene voted for the last time just as women around the nation began celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. It granted women the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920, just a few months after Irene was born.
She died on April 24, at 99.
In her obituary, her family highlighted Irene’s history as a lifelong Democrat and voter.
It’s impossible to know exactly how many ballots she cast in all that time, but the legacy she laid out after her is clear: When Donna Dunn and her two daughters, Maggie and Molly, head to the polls this November, it will be because of Irene.
Irene was a pioneer in all aspects of her life, the women said.
Raised in North Attleboro, Irene disavowed the expectations of marriage and raising children placed on women in the early 20th century. After she watched her mother become a widow at 50, with no Social Security to support her family, Irene knew she wanted a life of independence.
She went back to school at 28 and finished in the second graduating class at the Pondville Hospital School of Licensed Practical Nursing in Norfolk, where she worked as an operating room nurse and in the outpatient department until her retirement 40 years later.
“She was a forward thinker that way,” Donna said.
Irene never married, and had no children of her own, but she was close to her brother’s family — Donna’s father — who lived just down the street.
And when Donna married and had her own children, Irene became their close great-aunt. When Donna expressed an interest in returning to school for nursing herself, it was Irene who encouraged her.
“She said, ‘You can do it. I will help you,’” Donna, now 61, said.
Irene took care of Donna’s three children into her late 80s, assisting with laundry and dinners without hesitation and with no expectation of anything in return. Donna called her a calming influence, not only for her, but for her kids.
Two of her cousins also followed Irene’s footsteps into nursing, and her 22-year-old daughter Molly is considering medical school within the next few years.
Maggie said she remembers her great-aunt as a bold woman with spunk and personality, even into her 90s.
“Everything she did was in the name of female empowerment, and not so much in her words, but in her actions,” Maggie, 26, said. “I like to say she pursued all things big. She cooked with lard. She baked all the apple pies she wanted. She was a pioneer in nursing. She said exactly what was on her mind. She was the most genuine person I know.”
The girls took to that too, seeing their education as important and their identity as women an indicator that they could accomplish great things.
“Irene and my mom taught us that’s how we should view ourselves,” Maggie said. “I didn’t realize until I left home, and I found out the hard way, that’s not what everyone thinks. We were lucky to grow up with that.
“She was such a presence in my life that my first stop when I came home to visit was always to see Irene and my last stop before I left was always to see Irene.”
Molly remembers a story of Irene asking her mother if she regretted having such educated children, because they all moved away from home. Molly graduated from Fordham University in New York in May, and Maggie schooled in Ohio before taking a job in Florida for several years. Their brother JJ went to boarding school in Milton and college at Holy Cross in Worcester before moving to Pittsburgh for work.
When her mom said she didn’t, Irene said, “Good, you shouldn’t.”
“She wanted us to have the best opportunities possible, and she realized some opportunities required a little bit of sacrifice,” Molly said. “She was a very successful, independent woman in the time period she was raised in and became an inspiration for me and Maggie in our lives. Medical school wasn’t an opportunity afforded to women in the past, and with her background, it gives me inspiration to achieve it myself.”
And that inspiration continued into politics.
Donna said her aunt reminded her every chance she could that she needed to vote.
Irene drove until she was 98, and when she was in good health, she would drive herself to the polls. But when she wasn’t, there was always a question for Donna: How are we voting this year? Are we doing early voting or an absentee ballot?
“She always said, ‘All of my brothers are Republican. I’m a Democrat, so I have to vote to counter them,’” Donna said.
The only Republican Irene ever voted for was Charlie Baker for governor, although she secretly hoped he was a Democrat.
She lived at Sunset Acres in Plainville for the last 20 years, and maintained her voting habits in local elections, too, every chance she could — even when they drew meager turnout otherwise. Donna now works as a poll worker at local elections in North Attleboro.
Molly remembers following Irene to the polls whenever their time together overlapped with an election. But as she grew up, she realized how seriously her great-aunt took the privilege of voting as well. Irene kept herself well-educated.
She had cable news on constantly, volume up high, and read newspapers into her old age with a magnifying glass.
When the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana came up on the Massachusetts ballot a few years ago, Irene studied the issue, and then voted for it.
“She said, ‘Never in my lifetime did I think I would be voting to legalize marijuana,’” Molly said. “But she realized this was clogging the system unnecessarily. It was kind of funny coming from my 90-year-old great-aunt.”
But it influenced the way Molly now votes.
Her aunt was a devout Catholic, but voted unbiased, Molly said, “with the good of all people in mind.” She added that when people tried to tell Irene Catholics can’t vote Democrat, she replied, “That’s rubbish. That sounds like something a man would say.”
Others had to vote against the norm to give her the rights she deserved as a woman, so Molly tries to take that lesson to heart when casting her own ballot. She said she tries to vote with the purpose of being a true ally to other marginalized groups, like members of the LBGTQ community or people of color.
“You need to vote to make society better, not to keep things as they are now,” she said.
In 2016, Irene felt Hillary Clinton would continue President Barack Obama’s path toward a “gentler, kinder nation,” Donna said.
They watched the results come in together and cried when she lost.
Donna said Irene was frustrated, saying Clinton lost because “some people just won’t vote for a woman.”
She read Clinton’s book and, despite her poor health, bought tickets to meet her at An Unlikely Story in Plainville, where Clinton was expected to visit this April before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled her book tour.
In February, Irene cast her vote in the Democratic primary for former Vice President Joe Biden from her bed at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro. When Kamala Harris was announced as his running mate in August, Donna tweeted that Irene would’ve loved the ticket.
“Resurrecting her “I’m With Her” sticker!” Donna wrote.
And as Maggie watched the vice presidential debates earlier this month, she couldn’t help but think of Irene — who Donna said was probably watching the debates in Heaven, volume blasting.
Molly called Harris “unapologetic,” pointing to the way she reclaimed her time on the debate stage by stopping interruptions from Vice President Mike Pence with the simple but bold comment: “I’m speaking.”
“That’s how she was, too,” Maggie said of Irene. “I was sitting there, beaming with joy, just watching that woman on TV. I don’t want to say I didn’t understand the gravity of it when Hillary was running, but I really understood it when she lost. This time, we’re saying representation matters. For me, voting gives me the opportunity to pick a candidate who represents me.”
That legacy lives on in another woman the family admired: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September at 87.
Irene saw Ginsburg as an advocate for women young and old, and passed that love onto Donna, whose RBG collection includes a bobblehead, “until there are nine” bumper sticker, face mask and “Notorious RBG” T-shirt.
“She felt she stood up for women without batting an eye to men,” Donna said, securing rights over the last few decades that are often taken for granted by women today, like owning a car or a mortgage without a husband’s consent. Rights Irene also stood for.
“To lose both of them in the same year has been devastating,” she said.
Maggie hung a necklace of RBG’s famous dissent collar on her rear-view mirror.
“I look at it to remind myself I’m capable, strong and able to make a difference,” she said. Lessons Irene also taught her.
For Irene, Donna said, her commitment to voting was about honoring those before her.
“When I was born, I didn’t have the right to vote, so now I can’t imagine not exercising the right to do so,” Irene would always say.
And so Donna and her girls will honor the one before them, too.
Molly said it was her brother JJ who summed up Irene’s impact the best: “She was the most extraordinary woman, in the most ordinary way. She was a powerful female who lived an ordinary life, but the way she lived and the way she voted stuck with people.”
“Irene, even in her 100th year, she made a lasting impact,” Maggie added. “She showed me it’s never too late or too small to make a difference. She voted in January. That counts.
“To know someone that was living in a time when all of us were not able to take part in our democracy — I feel we owe it to them to be engaged. Just because you might not like all of the candidates or you’re not voting for someone you truly want, don’t shy away from it. Because so many people before you fought for you to have this opportunity. By not voting at all, we have no opportunity to have any voice in how things change.”
