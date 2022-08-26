Double shot of Chesney at Gillette
Country superstar Kenny Chesney will perform the final two shows of his Here and Now tour at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. This will be Chesney's first shows at the Foxboro venue since 2018. Also on the bill are three-time Grammy winners Dan + Shay, ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. “When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” says Chesney, an eight-time Entertainer of the Year. The show will start at 5 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1 and gates opening at 4. For ticket and other info, go to gillettestadium.com/upcoming-events.
'Descendants' on stage Friday at MRPAC
"Descendants: The Musical" will be taking the stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Presented by LRC Summer Stage Production, the show centers on four troublemakers who are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes. They have a difficult choice to make: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Ticket info: orpheum.org.
'Picnic in the Park' at Capron this Sunday
Capron Park in Attleboro is hosting “Picnic in the Park” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Produced by PVD Food Truck Events, it will feature a number of Rhode Island food trucks. (The take cash, credit or debit.) There is no price for admission. The Neo-Retro Band, a rock group, will be performing at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic chairs. Pets are allowed if leashed and friendly, but are not encouraged. The event was supported by the City of Attleboro, the Park Commission and the Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts.
Jimmy Mazz returning to Mansfield
Jimmy Mazz will be back at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, on Saturday night, Aug. 27. Mazz will be performing a retro musical revue of his favorite hit songs of the '60s and '70s, with a hint of the '50s and the '80s thrown in. The indoor show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. To order or get more info on the show, visit bit.ly/mac22mazz. For more info on the Mass Arts Center, visit massartscenter.org.
Boston Jazz Fest Saturday in the Seaport
The 2022 Boston Jazz Fest will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Maritime Park in Boston’s Seaport District. The free festival will feature artists including Kandice Springs, Pat Braxton, Vivian Fang Liu, The Groovalattos, Asthazylah and WeJazzUp. Organizers advise bringing cameras, blankets, lawn chairs and hats, but don't bring gas grills or dogs. For more info, go to bostonjazzfest.org.
'Sing Street' coming to Calderwood in Boston
The high-energy new musical "Sing Street" is playing at The Huntington’s Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in Boston from Aug. 26 to Oct. 2. "Sing Street" is based on the 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney (“Modern Love,” "Begin Again," "Once"), with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Gary Clark and Carney. The story is set in Dublin 1982 and focuses on an 18-year-old and his schoolmates who find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a girl. The original score embraces the sounds of the ‘80s. Think Depeche Mode, Duran Duran and The Cure. More info: huntingtontheatre.org.
Set the Way Back to the '70s
The Boston tribute band Don’t Look Back performs Friday night, Aug. 26, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The band, as you might guess, plays all the hits by the legendary '70s arena rockers, including “More Than a Feeling,” “Long Time,” “Amanda,” “Rock 'n' Roll Band,” “Peace of Mind,” “Hitch a Ride,” “Smokin’” and more. Tickets are $26, $31, and $36. Call 401-762-4545 or go to stadiumtheatre.com.
Strange, weird and fanciful
Gallery 175 in downtown Pawtucket is showing the work of four artists who are inspired by dreams, nightmares, absurd occurrences and fantasy worlds. The show runs Aug. 27 through Oct. 28 at the 175 Main St. gallery and features artists Antonietta Kies, V.F. Wolf, Krzysztof Mathews and Carol Branton. A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., and will coincide with Pawtucket Arts Festival activities taking place in the neighborhood. The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is open daily from 9 to 5. More info: Gallery175.com.