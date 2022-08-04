Laugh it up and help Attleboro Community Theatre
Attleboro Community Theatre, 71 North Main St., will present a night of comedy at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. The show will feature “The Prince of Mystery,” a comedy and magic show presented by Skip Daniels, and “Grandma Martha,” presented by comedian Brian Vincent. The night will also include performances by comedians Derrick Fonesca and Roman Pierce. The program is a benefit for the theater. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets, or contact 508-226-8100 or attleborocommunitytheatreACT@gmail.com to reserve tickets or ask about group rates.
Santana coming to Mansfield
Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, will be performing Wednesday night, Aug. 10, at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. The show was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and Carlos Santana postponed some shows in early July after collapsing on stage due to heat exhaustion. But his manager soon issued a statement that the legendary musician was doing well and anxious to get back on stage. Ticket info: livenation.com.
Urban destruction, beauty in photos
“Urbana,” a series of photography by Linda Lancz, is showing through Aug. 30 in the Community Gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. Lancz began the series to show the commercialism that she sees as consuming our culture and destroying the landscape and environment. She would photograph ugliness in cities, like traffic and advertising signs, and reduce them to graphic images. However, she began to see beauty in the abstracted designs. The series includes images of cities she has lived in or traveled to and loved. Admission to the museum is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. (attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644)
‘Daggers 2’ coming to Attleboro
Homebrewed Theatre Company will premiere “Daughter with Daggers 2: The Lion and the Bull” by Andrew Beauregard the next three weekends at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro. The play is the second installment of the comedic saga concerning a pirate family looking for adventure, love and treasure, while simultaneously working through the problems and dynamics of family ties. It contains over a dozen choreographed fights including hand-to-hand combat, swords, daggers, cudgels, and found objects. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
Honky-tonk in Woonsocket
Country musician Eddie Montgomery returns to the Stadium in Woonsocket on Friday night, Aug. 5. In honor of the late Troy Gentry and their two decades worth of country music, fans can expect to hear their greatest hits mixed with tracks from the “Ain’t No Closing Me Down” album. Tickets are $36 to $56 and available at 401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Ukrainian indie-folk quartet in Providence
FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit, welcomes back Ukrainian indie-folk quartet DakhaBrakha on Sunday night, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. DakhaBrakha weaves ancient Ukrainian folk melodies with rhythms from around the world to create a sound they call “ethno-chaos.” They perform against projected video backdrops telling the story of the heartache of their war-torn homeland. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at firstworks.org.