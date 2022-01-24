ATTLEBORO — A fire in a two-story house on the East Side of the city Monday night left eight people temporarily homeless, officials said.
The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. in a bathroom ceiling in the multi-family home at 38-40 Orange St.
Heavy smoke was showing when firefighters first arrived and heavy flames soon shot through the roof, which firefighters opened up to vent the blaze.
Smoke filled the neighborhood.
Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 8 p.m.
Nobody apparently was injured, but at least two rooms appeared to be heavily gutted by the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help five adults and three children find housing.
North Attleboro, Norton and Seekonk firefighters covered city fire stations.