NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm fire damaged a 2 1/2-story house on Smith Street late Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. at 268 Smith St. not far from Landry Avenue.
Smoke was showing from the second floor of the Victorian house when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters had the blaze extinguished about 4:25 p.m. and were checking for fire in other area of the house.
Attleboro and Plainville firefighters were among departments assisting at the scene and Wrentham and other departments covered fire stations.
North Attleboro Electric Department responded as well as the town's building and electrical inspectors.
The Red Cross was also notified.
