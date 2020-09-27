NORTH ATTLEBORO — An 10-foot front end loader’s bucket was filled, not just once but several times, with bag after bag of donations for Lenore’s Pantry during the annual food drive on Saturday morning at the Community School.
The event, sponsored by North Attleboro Junior Football for the past 13 years, is now in its seventh year in participation with the Day of Caring, organized by State Representative Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
In previous years, the food drive was held on the opening day of football season and the donations stored in the concession stand of Community Field. Football players and cheerleaders also did their part in collecting items.
But with coronavirus a part of everyday life, the donations are stored in the food pantry, located in the basement of the town hall.
Subsequently, the need for donations is just as urgent, if not more so, since additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, stopped in August.
“The need has been increasing lately,” said Joan Badger, who runs Lenore’s Pantry. “We’re seeing a rise in our numbers, but we are ready to handle it.”
But the many helping hands on Saturday morning brought joy and encouragement to Badger and Michele Trimbach, who is the vice president of North Attleboro Junior Football.
Within 90 minutes of the start of the food drive, the front end loader’s bucket was filled three times.
Some of the donors who stopped by included Junior Football members and their families.
Various patrons also brought other appreciated items, such as diaper pull-ups, a large package of Dial soap, and other toiletry necessities.
Some monetary donations were made as well.
For those who donated, their spirit of giving was both palpable and humble.
“It’s to make somebody’s life better,” said Paul Scholtes of North Attleboro. “Things are bad. We need to help.”
Badger and Trimbach were joined briefly by Poirier, R-North Attleboro, and John Simmons, who is the Republican candidate for Poirier’s seat in the House of Representatives. Poirier is not running for reelection.
“It’s the opportunity to bring attention to the fact there are people within the community who are food insecure,” Poirier said.
And that opportunity did present itself multifold.
“North Attleboro is like a family,” Trimbach said. “Everyone seems to rally around one another in a time of need.”
Badger concurred, saying, “North Attleboro continues to amaze me. This (food drive) is proof of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.