For Bill Clark, lifelong passion for photography finds a home at museum
Bill Clark of Seekonk has a keen eye for art, which he expresses in his chosen mediums of photography and calligraphy.
After a career in the jewelry industry, where he said he worked closely with many top designers, Clark, 70, now keeps a studio outside of Providence. “I am now retired, but photography was always calling to me as a hobby after work, family and garden work.”
He describes his photography as having an abstract quality to it.
“Through an emphasis on the interpretive power of the abstract, my work seeks to tease and engage the viewer’s inner imagination. The resulting images are poetic and mysterious landscapes, revealing energetic patterns and delicate details,” he wrote in a statement for a past exhibition of his works called “Night Moves.”
His passion for his chosen media goes back to his youth. “I have been captivated by photography, calligraphy and hand-lettering since my early teen years,” he said.
“I enjoyed fiddling with all of the dials and settings on my father’s old camera. And at the time, the film had to be sent off to be developed and printed. I would get home from school and excitedly check the mail to see if my prints from the last shooting session had arrived.”
He’s been associated with the museum for more than a decade and is a huge fan of it.
“The premise for the organization is unique, in that it is always available to enter without cost, making it a valuable resource to the general population,” he said.
“Museum Executive Director Mim Fawcett and her staff are exceptional in running the organization. They are always finding creative ways for beginning and established artists to participate in the museum’s shows, classes and special events. And by doing this, the active and vibrant creative community has expanded to include artists well outside the city borders.”
One of his favorite museum memories “was the first time my images were recognized for the ‘8 Visions’ show. This was my initial view into showing art in a gallery. Fawcett met regularly with the selected artists, giving guidance and expertise, so that I felt perfectly comfortable in displaying and talking about my work on opening night,” he said.
He said he’s “thrilled and honored to be showing my work during the 100th anniversary celebration. I wish the museum another century of opening their doors to everyone who is interested in viewing and participating in a creative community,” he said.