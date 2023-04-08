Some may consider Maya Alho of Attleboro, a freshman at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, an up-and-coming artist, but the 18-year-old, who is majoring in graphic communications and minoring in ceramics 3D, is already quite seasoned at her craft.
That’s because she traces her first steps in art to taking classes at the Attleboro Arts Museum for nearly a decade, and she now considers herself a full-time artist in addition to tackling her college workload.
She’s currently working for “an organization, called sparc! The ArtMobile that brings art to the neighborhoods and communities of Boston, and my experience with the museum made this job a perfect fit for me,” she said.
Her roots at the museum run deep.
“I started at the museum when I was 10 years old, in 2014, when I took my first week of summer art classes,” she said.
“I created friendships with the instructors, like Lisa Granata and Programs Coordinator Abby Rovaldi. Once I aged out of the summer classes, I started working at the museum, assisting teachers with their classes, as part of their summer internship program,” she said.
Alho, a 2022 Attleboro High School graduate, credits the museum for much of her development as an artist.
“I participated (at the museum) up until this past summer before I went to college. Not only was I studying art; I was learning how to lead classes and effectively assist other young artists, as well as gain experience working in a professional setting,” she said.
The museum’s support for her didn’t stop when the classes were over, she said.
“Abby and Lisa were integral in helping me create my portfolio to submit to colleges. I know I’ll always stay connected to the museum, not only because of their amazing programming, but because of the lasting connections I’ve made throughout my time there,” she said.
She considers herself to be a mixed-media artist, but added that lately she’s been focusing more on ceramics.
“I took my first pottery class during freshman year at Attleboro High School and have been working on the wheel for about five years,” she said. “I’ve come to see it as a form of therapy. I love working on the wheel, and I’ve had really passionate teachers, both in high school and now in college, who’ve helped me grow my appreciation for this medium.”
She said one of her favorite museum memories took place in January, when she returned home during winter break after her first semester of college when she visited with Rovaldi and Granata. “I was excited to tell them about my new life and the art that I’ve been creating,” she recalled.
“It was truly a full-circle moment for me because the museum had helped me achieve my goal of being accepted at my top college choice of MassArt, a goal which began when I attended my first art class with them. To be able to come back, discuss art, and catch up with Abby and Lisa after all the hours of learning under them was really special for me,” she said.