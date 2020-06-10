The following students graduated as part of the Class of 2020 at Foxboro High School on Sunday:
Kristin Taylor Abromson, Sara Noelle Addeche, Tiffany Alisa Allen, Taylor Nicole Amara, Casey James Andersen, Kristian Michael Andersen, Siobhan Theresa Anderson, Xavier Anthony Paul Anderson, Kyle Jeffrey Aubuchon, Robert Matthew Bailey, Dylan Brian Barreira, Yadhirys Beato, Timothy John Behn, Samuel Frank Belanger and Josh Zachary Bertumen.
Also: Shayla Mary Blair, Jacob James Bober, Justin Gabriel Bober, Brandon Cavanaugh Borde, Jayden Michael Bornstein, Grace Elizabeth Boudreau, Annika Patricia Bridges, John Matthew Brightman, Alba Maria Briones, Nicole Anne Bubencik, Anita Busznyak, Edina Busznyak, Mackenzie Christine Callahan, Jocelyn Leigh Calnan and Antonia Carlotta Carbone.
Also: Alicia Beth Shuya Carlsen, Sarah Elizabeth Carroll, Caroline Elizabeth Cass, Joseph Cavaleri, Kyle Ryan Chaisson, Nicholas William Cherry, Matthew Joseph Collins, Mingjia Cong, Brooke Kathleen Connolly, Julia Christine Coscia, Angela Michelle Cummiskey-Carey, Joseph Thomas Cusack, Elizabeth Catherine Davis, Dimitrios Kotsilimbas Davis and Mary Salena Davis.
Also: Victoria Rose Dee Fruci, Livia Ann Della Valle, Brian David Derba, Jamie Shea DeVellis, Liam Timothy Devlin, Michael Connor Devlin, Samantha Victoria Dindy, Anya Joan Doherty, Sandra Sue Doiron, Hallie Nicole Dooley, Aidan James Dow, Alexya Lee Eliopoulos, Grace Kristine Esposito, Yara Fawaz, Teresa Marie Fitzgerald, Courtney Marie Foley and Hannah Claire Foley.
Also: Joseph Henry Pierre Fontaine, Lauren Elizabeth Foster, Joshua Harrison Freeman, Sean Michael Gallagher, Anton Patrick George, Nathan George, Alexander John Germaine, David Geronimo, Christopher Warren Gibbons, Nevaeh Shanai Gob-Alleyne, Calvi Katharine Goddard, Grace Elizabeth Groves, Tyler James Hagan, Isabel Elena Hallal, Kerrinh Gabrielle Hanlon and Cameron Joseph Hassett.
Also: Abigail Elizabeth Hassman, Patrick Charles Healy, Timothy Arthur Heaney, Theresa Ann Heydecker, Julia Muther Hicks, Noah John Hicks, Delaney Lynne Higgins, Shayne Scott Hodson, Ryan William Hughes, Sasha Javed Hussain, Daniel Francisco Isaza, Tyler Clark James, Shannon Elizabeth Jenkins, Zachary Curtis Jenkins, Joseph Aristotle Jianos and Connor Matthew Johnson.
Also: James David Kaeser, Sara Hussein Kafel, Jack Matthew Kahler, Aaron Joseph Kaplan, Kathleen Suzanne Keaney, Julia Elizabeth Kelley, Asia Viviene Kelly, Benjamin Paul Kelly, Benjamin Scott Kelly, Shayne Robert Kerrigan, Shakirah Anaika Ketant, Marcela Klofac, Ashleigh Paige Krockta, Matthew Joseph Lathrop, Jillian Bridget LaVita and Marsela Belle Leverone.
Also: Elijah Shakari Lewis, Kamaria Rabiah Lewis, Grace Marian Light, David Ryan Linnehan, Tess Flynn Longley, Ronald Joshua MacLellan, Caroline Grace Magee, Joseph R B Maider, Madison Rose Mangion, Anna Finnell Marcucella, Abraham Fernando Massouda, Joshua William Maynard, Olivia Lee McAndrews, Sean Patrick McAvoy, Mollie Shannon McCabe and Kelli Lynn McCarthy.
Also: Silas Denton McCoy, Kyle Patrick McGinnis, Ryanne Catherine McGowan, Joseph David McGuire, Margaret Elizabeth McNamara, Thalia Louese McNutt, Courtney Elizabeth Miller, Kethry Ann Milne, Caleb James Mitchell, Hanifah Fanta Mohammed, Ashelyn Taylor Moniz, Adrianna Marie Moran, Jeremy Richard Morani and Alicia Jill Morrison.
Also: Grace Catherine Morrison, William Martin Morrison, Hadia Naeem, Ali Saadalden Nasri, Jaime Louise Notarangelo, Kayla Elizabeth Nunes, Madison Noel O’Brien, Kasey Amber O’Keefe, Kevin Richard O’Keefe, Seamus Michael O’Malley, Mia Alexandra Oglia, Nathaniel Elliot Palter, Samuel Duan Pamphile, Jacob Harrison Parkman and Jared John Daniel Peppard.
Also: Benjamin Mark Perfetuo, Thomas Sweetlove Perry, Naomi Do Pham, Hayden Yorke Phillips, Lindsay Grace Piscitelli, Ryan William Proulx, Emma Rose Quartarone, Kevin Scott Randall, Austin Jacob Read, Espen Sean Reager, Diandrew Efrain Reillo, Jodi Riva Resnick, Emme Fuzhen Ricci, Sebastian Alexander Ricketts and Christian Omari Rodgers-Johnson.
Also: Donald William Rogers, Jared Matthew Roke, Colby Whalen Scarbrough, Sara Kim Scardocci, Elijah A. Selenius, Nevaeh Monique Seney-Breneus, Christopher Paul Sharkey, Liza Maria Shayevich, Michael Thomas Sheehan, Cristina Margaret Signorelli, Olivia Grace Simoneau, Joshua Aaron Sitte, Molly Elizabeth Smith, Shravya Srinivasan and Aidan James Stapleton.
Also: Emily Ann Steele, Margaret Allison Stone, Jareth Devin Stone, Amelia Sarah Stowell, Liam Storey Sweeney, Jackson Edward Sylvestre, Richard Kwaku Tannor, Alicia Marie Teixeira, Devon Bristol Thackston, Jabarri Tamil Thomas, Isaiah Daniel Thompson, Dylan Doyle Tierney, Amy Renae Traianou, Kevin Francis Tully and Tessa Grace Udden.
Also: Thomas Jerome Van Dell, Alysha Ann Veilleux, Amanda Josephine Walden, Brady Simmons Walsh, Katiana Lynn Welitoff, Kendra Joy Wentling, Jennifer Rose Yeomans, Robert James Yerardi and Adarsh Reddy Yerramreddy.
