To the editor:
We, Shreyas Jatling and Cayden Hui-Derouin, are juniors at Foxboro High School.
We are both proud members of the marching band, Jazz Ensemble, and the debate club.
Last spring, we started a petition to rebrand the Foxboro Public School logo, an image lifted from the former Washington R-skins team with minor color changes. Currently, our petition has around 760 signatures.
We started the petition because we believe that Indigenous mascots objectify and perpetuate stereotypes of a culture, heritage, and ethnicity of approximately 900 diverse Native Nations that continue to be a part of our United States.
But we wanted to do more than gather signatures with our petition, so we asked that both supporters and non supporters of our petition make a donation to the Association on American Indian Affairs, the oldest Native-led non profit, to further its goal of providing scholarships for Native American students.
We did not want to include the nonprofit in our petition without their consent, so we reached out to the nonprofit to inform them of our efforts. We connected with their chief executive and their office manager and they confirmed that they supported our petition. But going even further, they were clear that although they appreciated the fundraising efforts, their entire staff and office were in resounding agreement that the Foxboro logo must be changed.
This logo distorts who these sovereign Native Nations have been and how they wish to be seen.
Shreyas Jatling
and Cayden Hui-Derouin
Foxboro