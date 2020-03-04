FOXBORO -- Townspeople should be cautious, but not obsessed -- and certainly not hysterical -- about the potential threat from the spread of coronavirus, local health officials said this week.
Updating selectmen on local conditions Tuesday night, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kenvin conceded that risks associated with the virus are real, but said they are manageable by taking common-sense precautions to limit exposure.
“As of right now we are doing very well in Foxboro,” Kenvin said, adding there have been no reports of illness that might require quarantines or other containment measures.
Emphasizing what he termed “situational awareness,” Kenvin urged residents to use common sense in taking the same sorts of precautions one would embrace to avoid the flu – frequent hand-washing and/or using sanitizer in public places.
Kenvin said the coronavirus typically has an incubation period of 4-14 days before symptoms become apparent.
“It’s that period we are most worried about,” he said.
And while Kenvin suggested that first responders may take to wearing inhalation masks that limit airborne contaminants, he said the general use of disposable surgical masks is ineffective.
“Surgical masks are for people who are already sick,” he said.
Perhaps most importantly, Kenvin counseled townspeople to maintain perspective and context about potential risk factors.
According to conservative estimates provided by Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 32 million Americans have contracted seasonal influenza since Oct. 1, 2019, with 14 million medical visits, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 reported deaths – compared to 9 U.S. deaths (all in Washington state) attributed to the coronavirus.
“Just put that in perspective,” Kenvin observed. “The risk is there but it’s very low, comparatively speaking.”
Health department inspector John Robertson, who also appeared before selectmen, echoed Kenvin’s remarks.
“We’re trying to spread the word about influenza protocols,” by providing handouts at Boyden Library, the town senior center and other public facilities, Robertson said.
