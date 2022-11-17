FOXBORO -- Residents will be able to get a photo of themselves with the New England Patriots’ six Super Bowl trophies Saturday at the public safety complex.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is being sponsored by the police and fire departments and Partners in Patriotism.
Anyone interested must be in line by 5 p.m. The trophies will be displayed in the McGinity room.
Residents are encouraged to bring an item as a suggested donation for the Foxborough Discretionary Fund but is not a requirement to get a photo with the Super Bowl trophies.
Recommended items include toiletries, a beef or some other hearty soup, brownie mix and canned vegetables.
The photos will make excellent holiday cards, commemorating the championship partnership between the town and the New England Patriots, according to the public safety officials.