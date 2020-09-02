While incumbent Edward Markey secured the Democratic nomination to his long-held seat in the U.S. Senate, Foxboro voters preferred opponent Joseph Kennedy III instead.
In an election that saw a turnout of 34 percent, a total of 2,109 ballots were cast for Kennedy in Foxboro, while Markey received 1,753 votes.
Markey will face off for the Senate seat against Republican Kevin O’Connor in November. O’Connor received 690 votes in Foxboro and his opponent Shiva Ayyadurai received 333 votes.
The race for Kennedy’s former seat in the House of Representatives remained too close to call as of press time. Of the seven Democrats who remained in the running for the Fourth District seat, Jake Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell had pulled ahead.
On the Democrat ballot, Foxboro voters overwhelmingly picked Auchincloss amongst the large field of candidates. Auchincloss received 1,019 votes; Becky Grossman received 801; Mermell received 580; Ihssane Lecky received 340; Natalia Linos received 338; Alan Khazei received 286 and Benjamin Sigel received 34.
On the Republican side, Foxboro voters overwhelmingly preferred Hall to her opponent David Rosa in the Republican primary, casting 691 ballots for Hall versus 298 for Rosa. Hall will face off against the Democratic winner in November.
A Foxboro resident generated some controversy relating to that race last week. Dennis Naughton, head of the town’s Democratic Committee and a member of the party’s State Committee, drew fire Friday for comments he posted on congressional candidate Jake Auchincloss’ Facebook page, disparaging Auchincloss’ military career.
Naughton, who supports Jesse Mermell for Kennedy’s seat, characterized Auchincloss’ stint in the Marines, which included service in Afghanistan, as “resume building” and urged him to stop touting his military service as qualification for office.
“Please give it a rest with the military bull s…,” Naughton wrote. “I think we have all had enough of that to last a lifetime.”
Naughton also said one of the photos Auchincloss put in campaign literature looked like it was “photo-shopped.”
Auchincloss’ communications director, Yael Sheinfeld, characterized the post as “tear-down” politics.
“Jake commanded platoons overseas on two tours,” Sheinfeld said. “He commissioned in the Marines to give back to the country and the service that sent his grandfather to college after World War II, and allowed his family to achieve the American dream.
“Mr. Naughton’s disparagement of his military service, and his claims that photos of his service are photo shopped, is disrespectful to everyone who’s worn the uniform, and to their families. This kind of tear-down politics needs to stop.”
A spokesperson for Mermell’s campaign said, “Derogatory comments made about our opponents have no place in this campaign and they don’t reflect Jesse’s values or the views of our campaign. Jesse deeply respects the service of everyone who has worn a uniform in defense of our country. We have made it clear to this supporter and others that we expect our supporters to stay positive.”.
The latest flareup comes after Naughton was called out on Thursday for a remark he made about another candidate in the race, Ben Sigel, a Brookline attorney.
He said Sigel “does not identify as Latinx unless it is convenient.”
In a press release, Sigel, who’s the president of the Hispanic National Bar Association of New England, said he was “extremely disturbed” by the comments.
Naughton, a retired educator, said he did not mean to attack Sigel’s racial background.
“It wasn’t a racial comment. It was an empirical observation,” he said during an interview Thursday.
He later apologized in his Facebook page.
“While my comment was not intended to be offensive, I can now see that it was,” he said. “For that I want to express regret and offer sincere apology.”
In county-related races on the Democratic ballot, Colleen Brierley won the race for register of probate for Norfolk county. In Foxboro, Brierley was also on top of the ticket with 1,422 votes. Other candidates were Noel BiDona, 325 votes; Kathryn Hubley, 422 votes; Cournty Madden with 191 votes and Michael Walsh with 814 votes.
In the race for two county commission seats, Democrats Joseph Shea and Richard Staiti came out on top. They will face off against independent Heather Hamilton in November – as no Republicans are running for the seat. In Foxboro, Shea received 1,734 votes; Staiti received 1,253; Dennis Guilfoye received 842 and Charles Ryan received 715.
In the race for county treasurer, Democrat Michael Bellotti won, though Foxboro voters preferred his opponent Brad Croall. Bellotti received 668 votes while Croall received 1,078.
Finally, the race for the Democratic nomination for Norfolk sheriff remains too close to call at presstime. In Foxboro, voters supported Patrick McDermott with 1,120 votes; James Coughlin with 1,245 votes and William Phelan with 870 votes. The winner of that race will run against Republican Jerry McDermott, the incumbent, in November. The McDermotts are not related.
