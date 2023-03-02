A lifelong Foxboro resident is working to transform the pain of her father’s loss into a mission to help others.
Lindsey Cunniff, 25, a business development and external affairs specialist at Kraft Sports + Entertainment, recently held a fundraiser called “A Night of Live Music & Liver Love at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
It was an evening of live music and raffles with all ticket proceeds going toward her Boston Marathon fundraising for the American Liver Foundation in memory of her father.
Christopher Cunniff, who was a plumber and builder, died on Halloween in 2016 at 46 years old. He had liver disease and needed a transplant.
“He had lots of ideas for things he wanted to do when he got better, one of which (jokingly) was to run a marathon. I had decided while he was receiving the transplant that I would run the marathon with him when he got better.”
Unfortunately, Lindsey’s father died, and a year later, she decided to run in memory of him for the first time during her junior year of college at UMass Amherst and again in 2018.
Now Cunniff is back for the third time, using the worst experience of her life to hopefully help spare others from the pain her family feels having lost her father to liver disease.
“My dad was my biggest fan in the entire world. My dad always encouraged me to follow my dreams and made me believe I could do anything I set my mind to. He was always so proud of everything I did, big or small. Running the marathon is my way of continuing his legacy and making sure nobody forgets the best guy in the world,” Cunniff said.
Cunniff said she has already received a lot of community support for her fundraising effort.
“The MRPAC donated both the space and volunteers for the evening. Sully’s Mustache performed featuring local dads Jim and Frank Slattery and Donnie and Matt Treannie. I have also received many raffles from both the community and my family with great items like a signed Julian Edelman jersey donated by Partners in Patriotism, a $150 Citizen Crust / Tavolino gift card donated by Patriot Place, custom cornhole boards and so much more,” Cunniff said,
Diana Griffin, Cunniff’s aunt, described her niece as someone who has always been determined and driven.
“She loves her family and her community. She’s just an all-around good human. I root for her — always,” Griffin said. “Chris was so proud of everything Lindsey did. I know he’s smiling hard in heaven over her latest achievements and he loved her so much. He had such a great smile that made you want to smile back. And his smile was never bigger than when he was talking about Lindsey.”
According to Cunniff, the fundraiser was better than she could have imagined, raising $10,000.
“We had an amazing turnout of over 150 people,” she said. “The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center staff and volunteers were incredible and made the event go off without a hitch. I am so grateful for the Foxboro community for helping put on such a successful event,” Cunniff said.
Cunniff is still accepting donations to her fundraiser at bit.ly/3S6BOKg.