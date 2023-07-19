FOXBORO — Foxboro High School Athletic Director Joe Cusack announced the addition of two coaches to the Warrior boys soccer program last Wednesday, naming George Argyrou and Colin Meiselman as co-head coaches of the program. The tandem take over for Dan Ambrosia, who led Foxboro to a 2-14-2 mark last season.
Argyrou and Meiselman previously coached at Wayland High School at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels since 2014 and 2013, respectively. Both were part of the Wayland program’s Division 3 North and MIAA state championships, which Wayland won in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Wayland this past season finished with a record of 11-6-3.
“Our boys soccer program has a proud and successful history, and has long been a source of pride for our school and community,” Cusack said. “I believe Mr. Argyrou and Meiselman can add to that history while fostering a positive environment across all levels of the program. They are committed to working with both our student-athletes and those in the youth program, building a program that will promote the core values of our district through sportsmanship, teamwork and competition.”
Argyrou and Meiselman said they were both honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the program and were looking forward to bringing their own style to the program.