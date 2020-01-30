Foxboro Federal Savings has promoted Stacey Poole to the position of vice president customer service. Poole has been with Foxboro Federal since 1987, holding a number of positions. Her new responsibilities encompass many areas of bank operations, most important of which is providing depositors with an excellent customer service experience.
Patricia Sherman has been hired as vice president accounting/operations. She joined Foxboro Federal last November, having experience in the local banking industry since 1981. She will be responsible for providing executive management of the bank’s operations and accounting functions, reporting directly to the bank’s CEO.