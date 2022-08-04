Máiréad Nesbitt(1)

Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt is coming to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. (submitted)

Declaring “We’re Back at the MRPAC,” the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center has announced its fall/winter season of music, comedy, kids programming and more.

The season will include the Edwards Twins, Vegas’ “number one” celebrity impersonators; Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt; Improv Boston; Boston-based children’s performer Wayne Potash; and spirit medium Maureen Hancock.

“We are thrilled that such high-caliber talent will perform at our theater this fall and winter,” MRPAC Artistic Director Jennifer Rathbun said. “Those who join us can expect a high-quality entertainment experience in a comfortable and welcoming environment close to home.

“We expect to announce additional shows and community events as well as a new roster of visual artists in our art gallery space throughout the fall and winter season.”

The season announcement included the following headlining performances:

Comedy: Kelly MacFarland and Carolyn Plummer, R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos, Improv Boston. Jimmy Tingle, Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton.

Music & Variety: Maureen Hancock, Sweet Baby James, Scott Ouellette, Máiréad Nesbitt with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, The Edwards Twins, magician Ben Pratt, children’s musician Wayne Potash.

There will also be a holiday movie series that kicks off the Saturday after Thanksgiving before the tree lighting on Foxboro Common. It’s sponsored by Campos Homes and free to the community.

A full list of programming, ticket pricing and descriptions can be found at www.orpheum.org. Tickets are also available at the website as well as at the box office, open 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

MRPAC is located at 1 School St. Box Office: 508-276-6546, boxoffice@orpheum.org.