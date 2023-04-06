‘Hugo Cabret’ author coming to Plainville
Celebrated children’s author Brian Selznick will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Selznick and Unlikely owner and Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney will be discussing Selznick’s new release, “Big Tree.” Selznick is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling creator and Caldecott Medal winning artist of “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” which was adapted into Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning movie “Hugo.” For ticket information, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Norton’s Timmy Brown at Six String
Country singer and Norton native Timmy Brown will be performing Thursday night, April 6, at Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxboro. Brown just released his first single of this year, “Runaround Town.” Show starts at 8 and tickets are $10.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’ in Foxboro
Igo Elementary students will present “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show is based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons and teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. www.orpheum.org
Boston Ballet to present ‘Our Journey’
Boston Ballet will present “Our Journey,” a program showcasing two contemporary works, April 6-16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. One is “La Mer,” a world premiere by artist and choreographer Nanine Linning that explores the romance, beauty, and volatility of the sea. The other is “Everywhere We Go,” choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck to music by Grammy and Academy Award nominee Sufjan Stevens. It’s making its Boston Ballet premiere. bostonballet.org, 617-695-6955
Make woolen owls at Caratunk
Join fiber artist Michelle Solis and learn how to make needle-felted woolen owls from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. Needle felting involves using a notched needle to “stab” fluffy, colorful wool until it becomes solid. The class is for beginners, no felting experience or artistic skills necessary. All materials will be provided. Cost is $25/member, $30/non-member. Register at asri.org/calendar.
‘On Your Feet!’ coming to The Z
“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” is coming Wednesday, April 12, to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford. The original musical is based on the life of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team and features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris. The score is made up of songs including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets: www.zeiterion.org or 508-994-2900.
Night of bluegrass in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of original and traditional bluegrass featuring Rock Hearts on Saturday, April 8, starting at 8. Formed in 2013, the five veteran musicians from Southern New England were selected as one of 20 Official Showcase Bands at the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C., and they’ve been featured in magazines including Bluegrass Unlimited, Bluegrass Today and the Bluegrass Situation. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272.