FOXBORO — The Hockomock Area YMCA will hold the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and Family Fun Day on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Patriot Place’s Enel Plaza, located outside The Patriots Hall of Fame.
This year’s event will also include a new two-mile race for kids ages 12 and under, along with free, family-friendly activities provided by community partners. All proceeds from this family event will benefit the Y’s Food Access Programs.
“My wife Kathy and I are so excited to sponsor this great event, bringing families together for healthy activities while raising awareness of our Y’s ongoing food security programs,” Greg Spier, longtime YMCA board member and community leader, said in a news release.
Since March 2020, the Hockomock Area YMCA has provided more than 380,000 grab & go meals and more than 40,000 bags of food, valued at $50 each, to those in need in local communities.
“Patriot Place is so proud to support the important work of the Hockomock Area YMCA to help our neighbors in these challenging times,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “We have partnered with Greg and Kathy Spier and the Hockomock Area YMCA for many years and look forward to working with them again to host this family-friendly community event at Patriot Place on September 19.”
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and individuals, families and teams are welcome to run or walk. The Two Mile Youth Run and Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., all are welcome to participate in the Spier Family Fun Day, a free family event where children can take part in activities, crafts, and more.
Online registration for the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and youth races is open now through Sept. 16. Interested participants can register for the 5K for $25 and for the Two-Mile Race for $15. There is no charge for the Fun Run, but advance registration is required. Further details and registration information is available at www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to “Stuff the Truck” to assist those in need.
The first 200 registrants will receive a commemorative Kindness for Kids 5K shirt and the first 200 youth to register for either the Fun Run or the Two-mile Youth Run will receive a coupon for a free month of swim lessons at the Hockomock Area YMCA. Medals will be awarded to all youth who participate.
Sept. 19 activities timeline:
7 a.m. Race registration opens at Patriot Place Enel Plaza (available now at www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day
- )
- 8 a.m. Family Day begins, runs until 11:00 a.m.
- 8 a.m. 5K race begins
- 9 a.m. Two-mile Youth Run and Fun Run begin