Overcoming restrictions on in-person rehearsals and other coronavirus related hardships, 16 Foxboro High School musicians have been selected to participate in the Southeastern District Festival, which includes students in band, choir and orchestra.
According to Music Director Cami Tedoldi, the 2020-21 festival program will be conducted as a remote learning exercise. This included the audition process, which also was administered virtually, with students given a specific set of criteria, including scales and a prescribed solo piece. They then submitted a recording, and were judged based on their submission.
The southeast district is comprised of towns in southeastern Massachusetts, and includes Cape Cod and the islands. The 16 accepted students will participate in a weekend long set of virtual rehearsals and master classes.
Students also will be eligible to participate in a virtual ensemble, facilitated by festival managers and guest conductors, according to the Mass. Music Educators Association, which hosts the annual event.
Several of the students also received All-State recommendations and will advance to the next level where they will audition for an opportunity to be involved in the state festival. All-State auditions will be held in January.
Tedoldi said that members of the Foxboro music faculty are proud of these students for their individual preparation and commitment to their musical growth.
“This is such a unique year for all of us, and especially for our music students where most of their events have been heavily altered or canceled entirely,” she said. “Our music classes look very different this year, and the students continue to work hard and challenge themselves.”
Foxboro students accepted to participate in the district festival include the following:
Chorus: Sophomores Chris Berlongieri, Cooper Hassman and Mya Waryas
Band: Seniors Amy Conley, Liam Daly and Dominic St. Pierre; sophomores Liam Earnst, Mary Clare Earnst, Mabel Linck and Alexander Stern; and freshman Ian Dorich
Jazz Band: Sophomore Emma Lacy
Orchestra: Senior Maggie McAuliffe, sophomores Samantha Conley and Emilia Lacy, and freshman Grainne Daly.