Summer camps are a time for children to let loose, have fun and make friends.
And — from their parents’ perspective — to get out from underfoot.
For youngsters in Foxboro and the area, a little pandemic couldn’t change that.
“It’s been hard,” Jim Downs, chief operating officer at the Hockomock YMCA in North Attleboro, “but the kids are very good and the staff has been very good.”
YMCA camps and town recreation day camp programs were allowed to accept campers as of June under the state’s reopening plan, following rules for social distancing and safety protocols established to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not all organizations took advantage of the state’s plans. Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, run by the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and which usually has up to a 1,000 campers between 6 and 13, opted not to reopen at all this summer.
For most day camps and recreation programs, enrollments are down and some familiar programs won’t be back this year.
Field trips — once a staple of the camp experience — are out, as are contact sports like football.
“It’s been a different summer, that’s for sure,” Downs said.
But not everything has changed. At the Hockomock Y’s camp off Mechanic Street in Foxboro on a recent summer morning, scores of youngsters were enjoying a game of basketball, swimming or exploring some of the site’s woodlands. More than a dozen were learning how to manipulate a giant see-saw.
Hardly any child was without a mask, properly worn, nor did they seem to need much prompting to keep things that way. Although part of the new camp routine is to give the youngsters an occasional “mask break.”
Rubin Liu, 7, of Medfield, took a break from a pickup game on the basketball court to report “sports and swimming and soccer” were his favorite things about camp.
Dan Brennock, Hockomock assistant vice president, said, “The kids have adapted very well well to wearing the masks and the new safety protocols. The staff have done a nice job with our enhanced cleaning.”
One thing that hasn’t changed are swimming lessons. Chlorine in the pool water, federal health officials have said, is an effective killer of the virus. It makes the pool a popular spot.
“Kids were longing for that sense of social interaction,” Brennock said. A lot of kids are thriving because of it.”
The Attleboro YMCA, which runs its Camp Finberg every year in Norton, is seeing fewer campers this year, according to Lynn McHugh, welcome center coordinator at the Y’s downtown branch.
It’s running the same kinds of programs as before, she noted, but this year the campers won’t have different counselors for archery or nature walks. “They’ll stick with the same one all day long,” she said.
And its not doing busing, either. “It’s too hard to keep the kids socially distanced.”
There are about 220 campers at Finberg, Leigh Fontes, the Y’s vice president of programs and operations said, about the same as last year. But this year the Y isn’t running a camp at its Pleasant Street location.
“We are pleasantly surprised at the number of families using camp as an alternative to child care,” she said. “It allows kids to have some time with peers” and enjoy at least some of the traditional camp activities.
Camp Finberg didn’t open this year until July 13, but with many area school systems pushing back opening day, it will extend its run. The Norton Board of Health has given the Y the OK to operate through mid-September.
After that, Fontes says, the Y will be running a day camp at its Pleasant Street location to help parents whose youngsters will be back to school on a hybrid model, “with teachers and enrichment programs to offer full-day programing.”
In Mansfield, the recreation department’s summer camp is averaging around 55-60 campers per week, according to Sherri Gurnon, parks and recreation director. “We are running at about 50 percent of our typical enrollment,” she said in an email.
Based on state day camp guidelines and input from town Health Agent Amy Palmer Donovan, “we have been able to offer a very different, masks/facial covering and social distancing requirements, but really great summer camp program.” Campers have been enjoying such activities as gimp, tie-dye, friendship bracelet making and rock painting.
According to Downs, the Hockomock camps are operating at pretty close to their maximum capacity, even though that’s reduced.
Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro camps have between 100 to 250 at each camp. And the camps have actually increased the number of staff they’ve hired, since the workload — such things as taking the temperatures of campers and visitors — has increased. Altogether, the camps are providing summer jobs to about 250 high school and college age kids.
So far, he said, there’s been no virus spread among campers or staff through camp activities, although some people have had to quarantine because of contacts with others.
With no field trips, “We are trying to do activities on site with social distancing, things like magic and singing, which are new activities for the kids.”
The programs “have had really great responses,” Downs said. It allows kids “to feel a little bit normal, even with masks.”