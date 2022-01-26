Editor's note: Franciszek “Frank” Zaleski died peacefully in the presence of his daughter Alicja Zadroga and his grandchildren, Diana and Johnny Zadroga, two days after he was interviewed for this story.
His 100th birthday and the interview were Monday, Jan. 17. He died Wednesday.
Zaleski suffered from congestive heart failure.
Alicja said he was at peace after telling the story of his fight against the Nazis.
Telling his story was the one thing in his life he had yet to do, and he finally did it.
“He feels like he’s completed his mission,” she said. “He’s OK with leaving this world. He did everything in his capacity to help the people of Poland. He helped a lot of people.”
She loved her father dearly and will miss him.
“It is hard to let him go,” Alicja said. “He’s the one I had coffee with in the morning and tea at night. It is hard to let him go.”
They lived quietly among us for years.
They didn’t call themselves heroes.
They didn’t bring attention to themselves.
They went about their lives after coming home from World War II — the most destructive the world has ever seen. It was, after a hiatus of 21 years, basically a continuation of World War I.
It germinated in the mad mind of an Austrian corporal named Adolf Hitler, who served in the German army in WWI and rose to power in Germany on his National Socialist Party platform of vitriol and hate.
He believed the nation was betrayed, or in his words, “stabbed in the back,” by Jews and Communists in the German government when the nation surrendered in WWI.
Hitler was out for revenge.
There are few left out of the hundreds of millions who experienced the hate and horrific violence of the war that killed tens of millions worldwide.
But Franciszek “Frank” Zaleski of Foxboro was one of them.
He’s a native of Poland, a freedom fighter there, and lived through the Nazi conquest of his homeland.
He was a member of the Polish underground, part of a large group known as Narodowe Sily Zbrojne, or National Armed Forces, for three years and fought the evil Hitler inflicted upon his country.
The Nazis would very much liked to have killed him and his many brothers in arms if they could have found them.
He and his men — he commanded a group of about 60 who operated in a region called Puszcza Kurpiowska — melted away into the forest like ghosts after attacks to kill Nazi troops and rescue victims of the Nazis.
Frank was 17 when the Nazis invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939.
He was 20 when he joined the underground.
On Monday, Jan. 17, he turned 100.
In the presence of his loving family, including his daughter Alicja Zadroga, 58, and his two grandchildren Diana Zadroga, 32, and Johnny Zadroga, 30, he told his story 83 years later.
It was a story of terrifying times when evil rolled over Poland in a “blitzkrieg,” or lightning war.
He told the story in Polish with Alicja translating.
As is the case with many veterans, he had spoken little of it before, but told his story now with Alicja translating, opening up a little more on his 100th birthday.
He opened a door into his past.
It was a past he lived, but we can only imagine. The horror is unknowable if you were not there.
“He never talked about it so much,” Alicja said. “God protected him to be here. He had a plan for him to do more in life — to tell his story.”
The Invasion
The invasion came for no other reason than to steal land and kill those who were on it.
Serving as Germany’s leader, Hitler had a dream of expanding the country to the east by simply taking what he wanted and giving it to Germans for “lebensraum,” or “living space,” room to expand, room to grow.
Lebensraum would come at great expense to others, but that was of no concern to Hitler.
And Hitler not only wanted to take the land, but kill those who lived on it, especially the Jews.
The land he wanted was in Poland and beyond in the Soviet Union, otherwise known as Russia.
At the time, the Soviets had a pact with Germany that would split Poland in two upon Germany’s invasion. But the Soviets had no inkling Hitler aimed to roll over them with the same goal of exterminating all in his path.
And extermination was his goal. He aimed to kill all he considered inferior to his Aryan ideal.
The Jews were his number one target.
By 1939, he had spent six years persecuting the Jewish population in Germany.
He also targeted the Slavic people, including Poles and Russians, homosexuals, Gypsies and those mentally challenged.
Others destined for death were intellectuals as well as political, military and religious leaders — anyone considered a threat to his government, the Third Reich.
To Hitler, many of those destined to die were “unter menschen,” or sub-human.
Their lives were worth nothing except for what could be extracted by hard labor to add to Germany’s wealth and power. Many were worked to death, dying under the pall of Nazi evil.
It didn’t take Germany long to subdue the brave but doomed Poles.
And to add to the horror, the Soviets invaded the embattled land on Sept. 17 and took over the eastern half of Poland, where they inflicted their own brand of tyranny and bloodletting on the people.
It was all over by Sept. 27 when Poland surrendered, and the yoke was placed upon it.
Following the Nazi army into Poland were death squads, “Einsatzgruppen,” whose role was to seek out the so called “unter menschen,” especially the Jews for which Hitler had a virulent hatred.
This hatred had been drilled into the young, including the Hitler Youth and school children throughout Germany, or the Fatherland, as Germans knew it.
Many of the indoctrinated were serving as soldiers in the regular army or in the black-uniformed SS “Schutzstaffel,” or protective echelon.
The SS was the greatest of all the evil Hitler brought to Poland and the world.
It was in charge of the six death camps — Chelmno, Belzec, Sobibor, Majadanek, Treblinka and Auschwitz-Birkenau — eventually established in Poland where millions of Jews, Poles and others were gassed and burned to ash in the ovens of the crematoria.
Those who ran the camps were members of the Death’s Head Units, who wore a skull and crossbones insignia on their caps.
The SS rounded up the Jews and held them in ghettos until they were able to cram them into train boxcars for a nightmarish ride to the death camps in the freezing cold of winter or the searing heat of summer, without food or water and just a bucket for urine and bowel movements, which soon overflowed.
In the villages of Poland before the death camps were established, a knock at the door often meant a date with death.
People were forced out of their homes at gunpoint.
Different killing methods were tried.
There were gas vans in which people were jammed together and carbon monoxide from the exhaust was pumped in to asphyxiate the occupants.
There was execution by shooting.
The “Einsatzgruppen” rounded up the doomed, forced them to strip and stand at the edge of a trench where they were shot.
Some did not die immediately.
Some were smothered by the dead that fell lifelessly upon them or the dirt that was piled upon them.
Men, women and children all suffered the same fate, choking on their own blood in a ditch. Old and young. There was no mercy.
A few pretended to be dead when the Einsatzgruppen went about to finish off those still groaning or bleeding.
Some of the pretenders managed to escape, but the numbers were few.
According to Martin Gilbert, author of “The Holocaust: The Human Tragedy,” 5,000 Jews were murdered in September and October of 1939 just after the surrender.
It was just the start of what was to become a land drenched in blood. That was the horror unleashed on Poland.
That’s the dark world into which 17-year-old Franciszek “Frank” Zaleski, his mother and father and brothers and sisters and the Polish nation were plunged.
Sometime during 1939, in a village called Szpegawsk near his hometown of Krag, Frank witnessed a roundup of Jews, community leaders, priests and teachers.
They were loaded into trucks, taken away, killed deep in the forest and dumped in a mass grave.
It was just one of many roundups for that town.
The murders were ongoing and took place between September 1939 and January 1941 — day after day.
By the time the killers were done, an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 were in the grave.
A memorial marks the place today.
Frank witnessed another incident in which a member of the Einsatzguppen dragged a priest into the street, kicking him viciously all the while.
In an act of boundless and naive hope, the priest’s housekeeper ran out of the house with a coat for him.
The Nazi threw it away.
“He won’t need it,” he said.
Soon things would get much worse.
The Zaleski family were farmers and not on the immediate radar for death, but the Nazis let no one go unpunished.
The Taking
In October 1939, some Germans knocked at the farmhouse door of the Zaleski family in Krag, a village in the northern part of the country.
It was not the knock of death so many feared. It was the knock of confiscation.
They announced that the Zaleski farm, the animals and the land now belonged to them and the Zaleski family had to leave.
There was no choice.
Fighting would produce no good outcome and perhaps even death.
The Nazis showed no qualms about that.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Frank said. “All the cows were lined up in the barn and they all turned their heads.”
Perhaps that was their way to say goodbye or question what was happening.
Zaleski’s father Jozef said he would be back and the Germans would be held accountable for his possessions — the house, four horses, eight cows, 50 chickens, 40 pigs and 20 acres.
At the time, Frank was studying to become a priest at God’s Good Word Missionary School in Gorna Grupa, a village located about 50 miles from Krag.
Alicja said it was always her dad’s goal to help people and that was the way he chose to do it.
But that education quickly came to an end when the Nazis and their terror came to steal land and murder.
One of Frank’s brothers, Walenty, stayed to work on the farm that was stolen from his family.
Before he left, Jozef buried some items he hoped to save.
The Germans gave them a meal before showing them the door, Frank said.
So Jozef, his wife, Karzyna, Frank and five siblings moved to a friend’s farm in Klimki, a village about 100 miles away, taking a freight train to get there.
It was a place the Germans were not present, he said.
To live, they worked the farm and Frank traded his labor for food at other farms.
But the Nazis were busy rounding up every healthy person to work for them, something Frank had managed to escape in out-of-the-way Klimki.
The only pay was life, if you could keep it.
One day during breakfast, the Nazis knocked and arrested the 19-year-old Frank and took him to a work camp.
Up until that time, Frank had refused to work for the Nazis and was essentially in hiding, but a Nazi informant sold him out.
The labor was excruciating. It weakened him and he became ill.
A camp doctor recommended that he be sent away so as not to spread his disease, and so he was given a “less intense” job of sawing down trees by hand.
Frank conveyed to Alicja that he had a bit more freedom there, but after a time of hard labor, a chance came to fight back.
A man named Adam, which was not his real name because no one used their real names in the underground, contacted Frank and asked him to join the resistance, and Frank did.
He was free to fight, and he did.
A man who hoped to help his fellow man as a man of peace had become a man of war.
There was no choice. It had to be done.
The Underground
At 20, Frank became a leader of a unit of about 60 men after joining the underground in September 1942. That’s when the group Narodowe Sily Zbrojne was formed.
His role was to plan attacks, and he spent most of his time in an underground bunker hidden in the forest, he said.
There were many bunkers in those woods. That’s where members of his unit would retreat after attacks.
They were well hidden and blended with the landscape.
Frank said small tubes, poked through ceilings, provided air.
Some of the soldiers serving under him went about their daily lives between attacks. They lived in their villages and went to work and made the best of it under a fearful tyranny.
But Frank was in his bunker, mapping out the next move.
He did not participate in the attacks. He stayed back and observed from a distance, Alicja said.
He was, for all intents and purposes, a general. He had to be protected.
But the plans were his and many involved attacks on freight trains transporting Jews and other Nazi victims to death camps.
“They would attack the trains and get the people off the trains,” Alicja said, translating for her dad.
“Every day was the same thing,” she said. “Rescuing people, rescuing people.”
Once they were freed, some were hidden by villagers and some joined the resistance, he said.
His group would also perform sabotage. They would “blow things up to slow the Germans down,” Alicja said.
“Wherever they had a chance … if the Germans showed up they would go after the Germans,” Alicja said. “They would do everything they could do to stop the Germans.”
Frank was dealt a staggering blow one Christmas.
He had gone home on Christmas Eve to visit his family.
While he was gone an informant found out that 20 men of Frank’s unit were hiding in a barn at Chorzele and tipped off the Nazis.
The men in the barn refused to surrender and the Nazis burned it to the ground, killing them all.
It was a heart-wrenching moment for Frank.
“He could not go back there because his heart would jump out of his chest,” Alicja said.
It always caused him great anguish when his men were killed.
“He felt the pain of friends who were digging holes (graves) for each other,” Alicja said.
She wept while listening to her dad talk about the dead.
The dead sacrificed so others could live in freedom.
“He’s trying not to think about it, because it’s hard,” she said. “It happened so long ago, but it’s living in his soul.”
After the War
Eventually the Russians gathered their strength after the Nazis surprise invasion on June 22, 1941.
They pushed back hard and drove the Nazis out of the Soviet Union, out of Poland and all the way back to Berlin.
On April 30, 1945, Hitler shot himself in an underground bunker in Berlin.
That night the Soviets hoisted their flag atop the Reichstag, the German version of the Soviet’s Kremlin or America’s Capitol building.
In Poland, Communist rule was established, so the people weren’t free yet.
When Jozef and Karzyna and the family returned to the farm in Krag, there was nothing left.
And there were no Germans to hold accountable.
The earth had destroyed what Jozef buried six years earlier.
The house was empty.
There was nothing but “cold, bare walls,” Frank said.
But life went on.
Frank eventually went to work for the Polish National Bank assessing land intended for construction.
Automobiles were few, and he rode a bicycle from the bank to the land he had to assess.
Some properties were 20 miles away, Alicja said.
Frank got married and started a family.
The family lived in Starogard Gdanski, a town in northern Poland.
Frank acted as a representative for the students and parents in the school system.
Speaking for others was not easy.
“Freedom of speech was not welcomed when I was going to school,” Alicja said. “A lot of things could not be said.”
But Frank still found a way to do good. He founded a music school and he would speak to students about being better people.
Music is one of his great loves and he still plays a harmonica today.
Alicja came to the United States in 1981 at the age of 17 with her mom.
“I was scared and sad, but I wanted to come here so they would never see what I saw,” she said, referring to her children and her life under Communism.
She told of her mom standing in long lines for five hours to get bread and milk. The family diet was limited.
“We ate a lot of potatoes,” she said.
At Christmas, there were few if any presents, but love reigned supreme.
“We were so happy to be together,” Alicja said.
Alicja said she was raised by loving parents who treated all with respect and kindness and that’s what she was taught and what she in turn has taught her children.
Communist dictators would not let Frank, who refused to join the Communist Party, out of Poland for another three years.
When he came to America in 1984, at the age of 62, he was not done working.
One of his prized possessions is a performance appraisal by one of his employers. There were many notations of “excellent” on the paper.
Three years ago, the family took a trip to Poland and visited Frank’s former home.
They saw the house he built and walked the ground on which he walked with his father and they sat where he sat in church.
They found their roots in a proud past.
Today, Frank lives quietly with Alicja on South Street in Foxboro.
He helped her in her hairdressing business for years by doing the books, but a loss of vision has hindered that.
There is no doubt that Frank had more to relate than could be told in a three-hour interview, but he just wanted to get the main story out, and now that’s done.
“He feels like he has completed his mission,” Alicja said.
Today, there’s a house deep in the Polish forest where his bunker once was.
No one from the underground was ever honored for their service, but there’s a memorial of sorts in that home. The young man who built it found the door to Frank’s bunker, saved it and sent Frank a photo.
It was, as it were, a door to freedom.
The door was preserved and so was freedom.
“He kept the door,” Alicja said. “He kept the door.”