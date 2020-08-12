Library Director Manny Leite has written the following note to patrons of the Boyden Library:
We have missed seeing you and hope this letter finds you and your family in good health. While many things have changed, one thing has remained the same: our commitment to your safety. We have insured everyone should feel safe and protected during their visit. Please do not hesitate to let us know if there is anything we can do to make your visit more productive and satisfying.
We have ordered many new materials anticipating your return and hope you will also explore the various digital resources and programs we have been working on since your absence. Don’t forget, we have added Hoopla and thanks to the generosity of Friends of Boyden Library, Kanopy, Creativebug and more Wifi hotspots. Additional electronic resources are available on our website with your Boyden Library card. If you prefer, we will continue curbside service for your convenience and of course, we’re always happy to help you with any questions you many have.
Thank you for your patience and we look forward to having you once again be part of the Boyden Library family. We value your trust and loyalty and wish to welcome back our wonderful patrons, neighbors and friends.
LET’S STAY SAFEThe library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time.
In order to keep library patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of two. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
- Please limit visits to 30 minutes.
- Please use hand sanitizer before handling materials and prior to computer use.
- Adult public computers are available for 30-minute time slots. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
- If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the Children’s Room and check-out material for their children.
- Children who do visit the library must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
- Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting rooms, story/craft room, and tutor room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
Please know that the library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building clean and sanitized, including frequently touched surfaces.
SOUTHWICK’S ZOO TICKETS
The Friends of Boyden Library is offering discount tickets to Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon. The tickets are available to Foxboro residents and a maximum of 4 tickets per adult library card can be purchased for $15 per ticket. Purchases can be made at the adult circulation desk. Payment methods include checks payable to Friends of Boyden Library or cash in the exact amount. Ticket purchases are nonrefundable. Visit www.southwickszoo.com
for up-to-date COVID-19 information.
IMAGINE YOUR WORLD IN CHALK
Create a sidewalk scene from your favorite book or fairy tale. Imagine an unusual pet or fantastic place. Pose with or inside your creation and take a picture. Give it a title and email it to Mrs. Rossetti atmrossett@sailsinc.org
. On the subject line, please state Sidewalk Chalk. We’ll post your picture on the library’s Facebook page.
READING AROUND FOXBOROTake a photo of yourself reading a book somewhere around Foxboro and post it to Boyden’s Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram account using the hashtag #guesswhereiamfoxboro. See if you can guess the location of the posted photos.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPENThe book returns are open and patrons can return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. Please do not use book returns for donations.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org.
A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.