It’s not easy to catch a rooster in the wild.
Animal Control Officers Kaycee Bailey and Hilary Cohen know something about that.
Using a little technology and grit, they caught one last month at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest.
It was a hot day Aug. 31 when the rooster was reported in the forest near in the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Center on High Rock Road.
“Catching a rooster is always a little challenging, especially when you are in the woods where you can’t corral them,” Bailey said in an interview Friday.
“This guy was crafty, kept giving us the shifty eye, looked one way and ran the other, very much a rapscallion as he was calculating how much he could make us sweat and jog chasing his waddly rearend over 1,000 plus acres,” Cohen said in a Facebook post.
So the pair decided to play a little music to the rooster’s ears.
Bailey looked on her cellphone and played YouTube chicken flock sounds, which Cohen humorously referred to as “Chicken Barry White” or Marvin Gaye to a rooster’s ears.
Cohen got into the wood line with a 10-foot telescoping net while the rooster was distracted by the soothing chicken flock tones.
Even though the rooster spied the pair and tried to dart away, it was apprehended in a matter of seconds, Cohen said.
Bailey took the rooster for a couple of days before it was eventually taken to a farm for adoption.
Cohen said it is not impossible for a rooster to survive in the wilds of the woods but added it is unlikely to be able to get itself food.
“It was definitely someone’s pet at one point,” Cohen said in an interview.
“He would have to get himself food as opposed to having someone drop him some chicken scratch,” she added.
The animal control officials believe it was likely the rooster was left in the park because it is not near any farms close enough to get in the forest on its own.
“Don’t dump your animals in the forest,” Cohen said.
The animal control officers said they can assist people in placing animals where they can receive the proper care.
Cohen said they would rather get animals a new home than chase them around in the woods, joking that she could not play “duck duck rooster” because she was “no spring chicken.”