It was a blizzard the town and its residents won't soon forget.
The powerful storm that pummeled all of New England left its mark in Foxboro, dumping 24 inches in the town, with its neighbors in Sharon seeing 30 inches and Norton just over 29, before it moved out on Sunday.
The 24 inches ties for the second most snow in a 24-hour period with snowfall one day in February 2013. The record snow for 24 hours, no surprise, is 26 inches during the first day of the two-day Blizzard of ‘78 that brought 34 inches.
Fortunately, the snow was powdery and light, which made it easier to shovel, but high drifts from the strong winds made clearing operations a challenge.
Frigid temperatures, with wind chills below zero at times, didn’t help.
“I have consensus from all the plow operators that this was the worst storm that any of us have experienced,” Foxboro Public Works Director Chris Gallagher said.
Gallagher has been in public works since 2002, the last eight years in Foxboro.
“I was here in 2015 when we had 80-plus inches over four consecutive weekends,” Gallagher said.
“The worst snow drifts I found were behind the Igo” school, he said. “I personally drove multiple drifts that were about 6 feet and covered the truck on the way through.
“The biggest challenge was visibility. Because of the dropping temperatures, blowing and rate of snow it was hard to keep the windshields clear,” Gallagher said, adding windshield wipers were replaced on about 20 of the 30 town trucks. “The other thing that proved challenging was continuous plowing. Typical storms will allow for a short break between plowing a route. For the bulk of this storm, by the time you were done plowing the route, there was four-plus inches on the ground again.”
All roads in Foxboro were open as of early Sunday afternoon.
“We pushed back all roads, cleaned up parking lots, plowed the sidewalks for school walkers, pushed back/knocked down any high snow banks at intersections, and have salted everything,” Gallagher said. “After 36 hours the last of the crew is heading home to get some rest.
“We will continue to clear sidewalks throughout town” through the week, the DPW director said. Downtown where there were huge mounds of snow, was scheduled to be completed by Monday or Tuesday evening.
For kids, the storm allowed for some sledding on Sunday. Despite all the snow, however, it was back to class on Monday since Foxboro schools were open.