Jose Bautista of East Providence stands in the prisoner’s dock in Wrentham District Court on April 7. At left is his lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence.

 DAVID LINTON

An accused drug trafficker who allegedly discarded a pistol, modified to make the firearm fully automatic, when he was fleeing police in April, was ordered held in pretrial detention Tuesday as a danger to the public.

Judge Daniel O’Shea ordered Jose Bautista, 30, of East Providence, held in jail without bail, according to court papers filed in Dedham Superior Court following a dangerousness hearing.

Bautista was arrested April 2 near the Shell Gas station on Route 140 by state and local police after allegedly fleeing in a car in a slow-speed chase before running into woods near Interstate 95, according to court records.

Bautista, who was on probation for drug distribution in Rhode Island at the time, was driving a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV, according to prosecutors. He allegedly struck several parked cars at the Lodge at Foxborough apartment complex and then abandoned the car on Route 140 near I-95.

Inside the car, police say they found a high-capacity magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 10 mm ammunition and two plastic bags containing 200 grams of a white powder that was certified at the state police lab as fentanyl.

About two weeks later, a person looking for a lost drone found a 10 mm Glock pistol about in the woods and called police. The weapon was allegedly tossed into the woods by Bautista during the chase, a prosecutor said in a court filing.

According to his ruling, O’Shea cited the allegations against Bautista and two devices called switches found in the car. The switches are used to convert semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons capable of firing multiple rounds in seconds, according to police.

Bautista has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with possession of a machine gun, trafficking in 200 grams of fentanyl, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and related weapons and traffic offenses.

If convicted, the judge noted, Bautista faces a sentence of 20 years to life.

