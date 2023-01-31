FOXBORO -- A former Attleboro man charged with robbing a bank on the town common allegedly boasted about winning $10,000 on a lottery scratch ticket hours after the Sept. 13 holdup.
However, when detectives checked with the Massachusetts State Lottery to verify the claims alleged made by the suspect, Louis Paris, 47, of Rockland, they discovered he claimed no winnings.
The new revelation and others about the robbery at the Bank of America are contained in a court document filed two weeks ago in Dedham Superior Court.
Soon after the robbery, Paris allegedly made three unusual ATM deposits totaling $2,640. Prior to that, he had a negative balance and “an inconsistent deposit history, which never reached over $1,000,” according to the court document.
Paris, who has been twice convicted of robbing banks, has been indicted in connection with the holdup in Foxboro but is still awaiting arraignment in Dedham Superior Court.
When he was arrested about a week after the robbery, Paris was found with $450 cash and 175 lottery tickets, all but seven purchased the day of the robbery, the court filing says.
After his arraignment in Wrentham District Court in September, he pleaded innocent and was ordered held in jail without bail after a judge deemed him a danger.
A lawyer who represented Paris in Wrentham District Court argued that he did not fit the description of the bank robber.
The bank was robbed by a man who wore a surgical mask and pointed a gun at two tellers and a customer before fleeing in a silver Mercury Mountaineer SUV with an estimated $10,410, according to court records.
Paris allegedly told a manager at his apartment building that he won $10,000 on a lottery scratch ticket but detectives found he had claimed no winnings, according to the court filing.
Cellphone information obtained after police obtained a search warrant revealed Paris was within two-thirds of a mile from the Bank of America in Foxboro within 10 minutes of the robbery.
No gun was found despite a search of his apartment and vehicle, court records say.
A lawyer listed as representing him in superior court did not immediately return calls to The Sun Chronicle for comment Tuesday afternoon.