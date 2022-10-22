A suspect arrested in connection with the armed robbery last month of the Bank of America branch downtown will have to remain held in jail without bail.
Dedham Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins denied the appeal of accused robber Louis J. Paris, last week, according to court records.
Paris, 47, of Rockland, challenged to the order of Wrentham District Court Judge Juliann Hernon to hold him in pretrial detention as a dangerous person.
Paris, who has a lengthy criminal record with prior convictions for bank robbery, has pleaded innocent to holding up the Bank of America Bank on Sept. 13.
A probable cause hearing Wednesday in Wrentham District Court was postponed to Nov. 14. The case was expected to be presented to a Norfolk County grand jury.
His lawyer, Nancy Maloof Winn of Westwood, has argued police have the wrong man.
Prosecutors argued that Paris was the masked man who entered the bank about 1:30 p.m. and threatened the teller and two others with a gun before fleeing with a bag filled with cash.
They said he fled Foxboro in a distinctive looking 2008 Mercury Mountaineer which was observed on security video outside the bank and arriving hours later at Paris’s Rockland apartment.
When police searched his apartment, they found no gun, clothing or even a blue satchel that matched the items used in the robbery.
A blue surgical mask matching the one worn by the robber was recovered from a trash bin outside the bank was sent out for testing, police said.