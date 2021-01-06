Achilito’s Taqueria, a family owned restaurant featuring Mexican dishes, is now open in Patriot Place for indoor dining and carry-out.
The restaurant is in the North Marketplace, adjacent to Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and across from Tavolino, and features Mexican favorites such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas.
Achilito’s is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It’s is owned and operated by Margaret Pimentel, a longtime Boston resident who says she is “passionate about using real ingredients, from chilies to fresh tomatillos, to make fresh and wholesome meals for the whole family.”
The Patriot Place location is Achilito’s third. Its flagship restaurant opened in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston in 2018.