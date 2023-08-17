Less than 20 minutes after being elevated to the post of acting town manager by a unanimous vote of Foxboro’s select board, Paige Duncan on Wednesday night signaled her intention to seek the job on a permanent basis.
“I just want to make it clear, in case there’s any question out there, I will compete for this job and I would want to earn it on my own merits,” Duncan said in response to questions about her qualifications. “I do not expect this to be handed to me.”
“I think you just publicly announced your candidacy,” quipped board member Seth Ferguson.
Yet in light of criticisms leveled at the board during a lengthy and at times rambling late-summer session, it remains to be seen whether Duncan’s provisional appointments will prove an advantage in pursuing the town’s top municipal job.
Even board member Stephanie McGowan, who joined her colleagues in praising Duncan’s efforts in a temporary capacity, said that she should not expect the permanent appointment.
“Just because things have been going well, that doesn’t mean she is our next town manager,” McGowan said. “I don’t feel comfortable hiring somebody from within who has not held that position before.”
Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development, had been named acting assistant in late June while select board members hammered out a separation agreement with now-departed Town Manager John Coderre.
Coderre, who served 14 years as town administrator in Northboro, was hired earlier this year to replace retiring Town Manager William Keegan. He started his new duties on April 10.
Without being specific, board Chairman Mark Elfman this week termed the Coderre hire a “bad fit” for Foxboro.
Although Coderre’s last day in office was June 22, he remained on the town payroll exhausting accrued vacation time until Aug. 7, after which Duncan could be installed as interim town manager. Her 180-day appointment in that capacity is slated to expire on Feb. 12, 2024, or before if a permanent replacement is hired.
“I’ve seen leadership from you over the past 4-1/2 years and I’ve seen really good management skills,” board member Dennis Keefe told Duncan.
Efforts to recruit a replacement for Coderre are complicated by the need to likewise replace former human resources Director Elizabeth Buetow, who resigned unexpectedly in early July.
While some details of the double recruitment process are still unresolved, board members said they intend to pursue another full-blown town manager search, rather than circling back with three other finalists passed over when Coderre was hired.
Those finalists included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield (where he also served as interim town manager); and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
The pace at which that process will move forward remains a sore point, however.
Noting that town government has functioned well for nearly two months without a permanent town manager or human resources director, Elfman, Keefe and fellow board member Leah Gibson contended there was no need to rush the process -- with Gibson even calling for a cooling-down period first.
“I don’t feel the urgency to get things started [immediately],” Gibson said, noting the unexpected resignations may prompt prospective candidates to steer clear of Foxboro. “Let’s give it a little breathing room.”
Ferguson and McGowan disagreed, citing the board’s responsibility to move forward expeditiously given the circumstances.
“I know things are good and we have a great team,” Ferguson said. “But I’m anxious and feel the need to fill that void.”
While deferring final judgment on the town manager timeline, board members authorized Duncan to proceed immediately in identifying and hiring a provisional human resources director who could provide structure and guidance to the expected search for Coderre’s replacement.
Ideally, a new town manager would then be responsible for filling the permanent human resources post.
But members found themselves at loggerheads over the advisability of hiring another acting assistant town manager -- the position just vacated with Duncan’s advancement to the interim town manager post.
Initially focusing on leveraging a senior department head or other qualified employee, Ferguson said that human services Director Marc Craig would be well-suited to the role. Elfman subsequently suggested Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, who happened to be in attendance Wednesday night along with several other department heads.
As board members brainstormed various personnel options, Duncan reminded all present that the appointment would be hers to make as acting town manager.
“I, for one, would like the board to have a little input, even though it’s supposed to be your appointment,” McGowan replied, later adding: “I’m just a little leery about what deal might be made.”
At one point during the ensuing exchange, town labor counsel Jaime Kenny, who had been monitoring Wednesday’s meeting via Zoom, cautioned board members about overstepping their authority.
“It’s not appropriate for the board to make that appointment,” Kenny, a partner in the Pembroke-based law firm Clifford & Kenny, said flatly. “I would also guard against making [personnel] recommendations in a public setting like this.”
“You can’t get into hiring personnel,” she added. “I’ve been watching this discussion and want to guard against that.”
No doubt mindful of Kenny’s counsel, Ferguson suggested that a senior department manager could be enlisted to support Duncan’s expanded duties without being formally named acting assistant town manager -- and without additional compensation that presumably would accompany such an appointment.
Ultimately, board members by a 3-2 margin authorized Duncan to appoint an acting assistant, with Ferguson and McGowan in opposition.
Beyond several uncomfortable exchanges as members struggled to balance transparency with privacy concerns, emotions ran high when Deborah Stewart of Neponset Heights Avenue demanded that residents be allowed a voice in the town manager search process, as well as any provisional appointments before then.
Stewart argued that Town Clerk Robert Cutler, an attorney who had served as interim town manager previously, would have been a better choice in the present scenario.
“I think it was a done deal,” Stewart charged, suggesting further that Duncan’s appointment stemmed from the desire to name a female town manager. “This is a tiny little town and all kinds of stuff gets out.”
When Stewart reiterated that residents deserved a voice in the process, Elfman replied that the town manager screening committee consisted entirely of citizens at large, without representation from the select board.
“You know what, she was the best person for the job when we needed her,” Elfman said of Duncan. “And she’s done a great job filling in at a very difficult time. So, you can go back and say ‘done deal’ all you want, but we five made the right decision at the right time.”
Earlier, Elfman had delivered a lengthy prepared statement defending the board’s handling of what he characterized as a sensitive personnel matter.
“The process of hiring a new town manager was a good one,” Elfman asserted. “Unfortunately, it just did not work -- and that happens every once in a while.”
Echoing Elfman’s words later in the evening, Keefe contended that he is unafflicted by personal baggage or bias from prior personnel-related controversies, having moved to Foxboro only six years ago.
“Being objective and having fresh eyes, I see hardworking people trying to do a very effective job -- and there’s nothing underhanded that I’ve seen as a newcomer to town in terms of this process,” Keefe said. “I’m just not seeing the subterfuge that I hear about.”