By embracing what could only be described as a glowing endorsement, selectmen Tuesday night ensured that David Del Pizzo’s appointment to the Foxboro Commission on Disability resonated within the town’s deaf community.
Del Pizzo, who has lived in Foxboro for 15 years, is a referral supervisor for the Mass. Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
He previously worked at both Springfield College and Northeastern University, as well as the Marie Philip School, a pre-K through grade 12 day school serving some 200 students at the Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham.
According to the school’s website, Marie Philip was the first school in the U.S. to adopt an American Sign Language/English bilingual model in a K-12 educational setting.
“I thought this would be a great opportunity to get involved in the community,” Del Pizzo told selectmen through a sign language interpreter.
“I’m really excited I was picked and look forward to having more involvement.”
Del Pizzo said he knows a number of deaf individuals living in Foxboro and has made it a goal to involve them in community events and make them feel welcome.
Del Pizzo was introduced by Susan Collins, who chairs the town’s nine-member commission on disability, which works to promote equal access to community life and activities by people with disabilities.
Collins said Del Pizzo had long expressed an interest in serving on the commission, but only recently found the time — then revealed a personal connection with the new board member.
Collins said her daughter, who also is deaf, met Del Pizzo while a student at Northeastern University where she required a sign language interpreter to provide captioning for her classes on the computer.
“He always came through providing services for all of her classes,” Collins recalled, “and she knew it took quite a bit of time and work on his part.”
Collins said she had been concerned for some time that Foxboro’s deaf and hard of hearing residents are able to receive appropriate accommodations, especially the town’s growing elderly population.
“I think there are more and more hard of hearing people and they want to be involved — they’ve been involved — and it would be horrible if they were left out in the cold,” Collins said. “We want our town to be as accessible as possible to everyone.”
Selectwoman Leah Gibson commended Del Pizzo for his interest in the position and Collins for an inspired choice.
“It just sounds like a perfect addition to the group,” Gibson said. “We’re really lucky.”