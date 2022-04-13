An Ahern Middle School teacher is among a handful of teachers in the state now being considered for state and national recognition based on her career as a math and science educator.
Alicia Beggs, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Ahern, is one of five state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and she is in the running to be one of two national winners from Massachusetts.
According to paemst.org, the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the highest honors bestowed by the federal government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching.
Beggs said she found out that she was a state finalist on March 10 and there is a ceremony to recognize the Massachusetts state finalists on May 10.
At this point, applications are being reviewed by the National Science Foundation and they will submit their nominations for the national award to the White House.
“I was excited and honored to find out that I am a finalist. My principal, Kerryn Frazier, nominated me for this award in the fall and I really appreciate her confidence in me,” said Beggs, who has been a sixth-grade teacher at Ahern for 14 years.
She said her application specifically highlighted her use of math workshops and their benefits for both teachers and students.
Frazier said there were numerous reasons behind her nomination of Beggs for the national award.
She said the veteran teacher “is a consummate professional, who stands out for her leadership among colleagues, passion for math and science, dedication to our students, reflective nature, and outstanding educational experience she provides students both in and outside the classroom.”
“Alicia creates a consistently engaging and high-quality learning experience for all students. I feel incredibly fortunate to have her on my staff,” Frazier said.
She added that above all else, Beggs values relationships with and among her students and creates an environment in her classroom and in the school that ensures every student belongs, and every student knows they matter and are valued.
“She prioritizes taking time to get to know every student she works with, seeking to learn about and understand their strengths, needs, and interests,” Frazier said.
In addition to her strong work in the classroom, Frazier said Beggs is an invaluable member and leader of their broader school community.
As the Student Council Advisor, Beggs opens a wealth of avenues for their students to grow as leaders, to have a voice in their school, and to serve their community and often partners with the school’s Parent Advisory Council on projects to enhance home and school connections, Frazier said. These have included an annual Winter Carnival and this year’s Spring Fling.
Also, as a leader on her grade-level math and science team, Frazier said Beggs has organized and led a STEM day for the students which has entailed communicating with families and professionals in the community to create a multitude of authentic STEM challenges and activities that engage the students in complex, higher-order thinking skills, while also giving them opportunities to learn from STEM professionals how their learning applies in the real world.
For Beggs’ part, “I am proud of the work we have done in Foxboro to develop a workshop model that is successful at the middle school level. It is validating to be recognized at the state level for all the hard work my colleagues and I have put into making our curriculum what it is today, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Massachusetts at the national level.”
Her goal as a teacher is to create a space where all students feel comfortable and valued so that they can reach their full potential.
“I believe in using a workshop model to differentiate instruction, provide small group lessons, and allow students to choose learning activities that best meet their learning style and level,” Beggs said.”In both math and science, I involve students in inquiry lessons when introducing a new concept. When students make connections independently and discover ways of solving a problem, they are more likely to understand the problem-solving method and retain what they are learning.”
She said she loves her job and working at the Ahern.
“I view myself as a lifelong learner and am eager to continue to implement new teaching strategies to improve my teaching and make learning fun for my students,” Beggs said.
She graduated from Boston College in 2008 with a bachelor’s in elementary education with a concentration in math/computer science and a minor in middle school math. She received her master’s degree in teaching English as a Second Language in 2013 from Rhode Island College.
“I was fortunate to get a position at Ahern the fall after graduating from college,” Beggs said.
The national awards were established by Congress in 1983. The president may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.
The award recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.
Since the program’s inception, more than 5,200 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers the awards on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The other nominees are Lisa Beauchemin, a math interventionist at Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley, Shane Jackson, a math teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Milford, David Kujawski, a science teacher at Bird Middle School in Walpole, and Raushanah Muhammad, a science teacher at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Boston.