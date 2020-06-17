Random acts of kindness by an Ahern Middle School student have brought some joy to neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.
And Shaelyn Kelley is coming up with even more ideas to shine a little happiness in people’s lives while also helping those in need.
Shaelyn, the daughter of Alan and Heather Kelley of Nason Lane, has so far played her violin street side, created sidewalk chalk art and has had people help themselves to rocks with happy messages to spread around the neighborhood.
Shaelyn’s mother said her daughter created a rock garden in the neighborhood and painted rocks and shells with the idea that people would take a rock that makes them happy. “They go quickly,” she said.
“It is so fun to walk around the neighborhood and discover where people have moved some of her rocks to or to see which rocks go home with people. It is also fun to see what has been added to the garden by others.”
Shaelyn painted some personalized rocks with names of neighborhood friends. Her mother said it was such fun when they found their rocks while out walking.
The 11-year-old also did some pastel drawings on the sidewalk with colorful inspirational messages. A couple of times she even played her violin on the corner of their street and the intersecting street in the neighborhood to collect money for the Foxboro Food Pantry and Boston Children’s Hospital.
One Saturday morning she put out a sign on the corner that read, “Happy Saturday. Please take a flower necklace” and she left a pile of Hawaiian leis that the family had leftover from a luau party.
Now, Shaelyn is pondering other possibilities, including opening a lemonade stand this summer to raise money for charities.
She loves the arts and Shaelyn said she thought she could brighten someone’s day if they were feeling sad with her different projects.
“My favorite project was the oil pastel drawings I did at the top of my street on the sidewalk. It made me feel really proud because I was happy to know lots of people were going to see it and I wanted them to be happy, too,” she said.
Her neighbors enjoy her efforts.
“My wonderful neighbor Shaelyn has an enormous heart and maturity beyond her years,” neighbor Penny Saftler said, adding, “I find her an inspiration during this time, she gives me hope for our future.”
Another neighbor, Laura Canfield, said Shaelyn and her family brought much-needed happiness to their neighborhood with her random acts of kindness.
“Shaelyn found ways to make people smile and bring positivity to a challenging situation. Shae is truly a remarkable young lady. I am grateful to have them as neighbors,” Canfield said. Shaelyn even baked a cake one day and brought it to the Canfield family.
Heather Kelley thinks it is very important for people to continue to come together even if they can’t be together physically.
“If anything that Shaelyn did in the neighborhood during this time of uncertainty brought a smile to somebody, then it means the world to me and I am so proud of her for that,” she said.